ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him

Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the survey answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the survey answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey takes pleasure in roasting contestants over weird answers, but sometimes "Family Feud" producers turn the tables. Players get to have some fun at the host's expense when questions about him come with scandalous answers. One such personally targeted question made Harvey hesitate to find out what the survey said about him.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the McCauley and the Mink families. For the face-off, the host called on Phyllis and Teressa from their respective families to the podium. As Harvey looked at his cards, he realized that the question was rather a personal one. "Fill in the blank. Steve Harvey is one of the BLANKEST guys around," the host read, letting out a sigh.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Phyllis was the first to press the buzzer, and her answer was "Tallest." However, the answer did not show up on the board, and the turn went to Teressa, who said, "Best looking." "I wish that was number one, but let's just pray it's on the board," Harvey said in response. But this answer did not show up on the board as well, leaving Harvey Disappointed. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the survey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the survey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Mary from the McCauley family, who also complimented the host, saying, "Best dressed man". Adding to Harvey's dismay, even this answer did not show up on the board. Harvey kept going, and the board kept disappointing him. Finally, things got a little better when the McCauley family won with the first answer, which was "Funniest." Harvey savored the moment and went on to celebrate on the podium. 

 

However, the round did not get any better as the McCauley family lost out on all chances and got just one more answer on the board. The only correct answer was, "Baldest," which was offensive enough for Harvey. The turn ultimately went to the Mink family, who had a chance to steal the points from their competitors. Taking over, the team leader, Teressa, answered, "Nicest". "Yes! I am a nice guy!" Harvey exclaimed before revealing that the answer was up on the board.

While the team celebrated their win, Harvey wasn't too excited about it, as he knew he had to reveal the remaining answers. "I am scared to reveal number 7," Harvey said with a frown on his face. "This is when the numbers are low," he explained. Mustering up the courage, Harvey went on to reveal the first remaining answer, which was "Loudest". He then revealed the next hidden answer to be "Goofiest", and Harvey did not understand that at all. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's disappointed reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's disappointed reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went on to reveal another option, "Weirdest". "I hate this one," Harvey said. However, the saving grace for the host was the answer in the top two spots, which was the "Coolest." 

 

While Harvey did not enjoy most of the answers on the board, the viewers had a blast watching his funny reactions. "Steve could not even breathe lmao neither could I to be fair lmao," @Blaze1990sp remarked.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out contestant for losing $40,000 despite getting an 'easy' puzzle
Some claimed that they got the puzzle despite English being their second language.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost faints after expert reveals the value of her Frank Sinatra letter
The letter was written to a columnist in response to a piece taking a swipe at Sinatra.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey was really offended by WWE star's answer on alimony
In a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, a WWE star decided to go for the one thing Harvey is known for.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a $120,000 Aston Martin — but fans are worried about one big problem
Luck was shining for her as she was off to a flying start and won the car with a single card.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'
Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
3 days ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
4 days ago
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
NEWS
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
The host had warned the men in advance to not risk their marriage for some points.
6 days ago
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
COSTCO
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
The player made two great comebacks while playing the "Spelling Bee" game to win a car.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
The item that had been hanging over the guest's stove for years turned out to a piece from Picasso.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
Her loss turned into a bittersweet moment as fans were touched by a reference to another popular game show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
The player wasn't sure if she had to keep going after getting it right in the first attempt.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
Fans of Shark Tank know that inflated numbers don't go down well with the judges.
Mar 22, 2025
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
NEWS
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.
Mar 22, 2025