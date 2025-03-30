'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him

Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.

Steve Harvey takes pleasure in roasting contestants over weird answers, but sometimes "Family Feud" producers turn the tables. Players get to have some fun at the host's expense when questions about him come with scandalous answers. One such personally targeted question made Harvey hesitate to find out what the survey said about him.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the McCauley and the Mink families. For the face-off, the host called on Phyllis and Teressa from their respective families to the podium. As Harvey looked at his cards, he realized that the question was rather a personal one. "Fill in the blank. Steve Harvey is one of the BLANKEST guys around," the host read, letting out a sigh.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Phyllis was the first to press the buzzer, and her answer was "Tallest." However, the answer did not show up on the board, and the turn went to Teressa, who said, "Best looking." "I wish that was number one, but let's just pray it's on the board," Harvey said in response. But this answer did not show up on the board as well, leaving Harvey Disappointed.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the survey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Mary from the McCauley family, who also complimented the host, saying, "Best dressed man". Adding to Harvey's dismay, even this answer did not show up on the board. Harvey kept going, and the board kept disappointing him. Finally, things got a little better when the McCauley family won with the first answer, which was "Funniest." Harvey savored the moment and went on to celebrate on the podium.

However, the round did not get any better as the McCauley family lost out on all chances and got just one more answer on the board. The only correct answer was, "Baldest," which was offensive enough for Harvey. The turn ultimately went to the Mink family, who had a chance to steal the points from their competitors. Taking over, the team leader, Teressa, answered, "Nicest". "Yes! I am a nice guy!" Harvey exclaimed before revealing that the answer was up on the board.

While the team celebrated their win, Harvey wasn't too excited about it, as he knew he had to reveal the remaining answers. "I am scared to reveal number 7," Harvey said with a frown on his face. "This is when the numbers are low," he explained. Mustering up the courage, Harvey went on to reveal the first remaining answer, which was "Loudest". He then revealed the next hidden answer to be "Goofiest", and Harvey did not understand that at all.

Screenshot showing Harvey's disappointed reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went on to reveal another option, "Weirdest". "I hate this one," Harvey said. However, the saving grace for the host was the answer in the top two spots, which was the "Coolest."

While Harvey did not enjoy most of the answers on the board, the viewers had a blast watching his funny reactions. "Steve could not even breathe lmao neither could I to be fair lmao," @Blaze1990sp remarked.