'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all

The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.

Family Feud fans did not let a contestant go after she goofed up between two innocent-sounding but double-meaning words. In a clip shared by the show on Instagram, the player, Claudia, was seen hiding her face after sharing the NSFW response. While Harvey choked on the answer at the podium, fans continued to roast her in the comments.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Mitchel and the Forde families. He called up two contestants, Carlos Jr. and Claudia from the respective teams, to face off at the podium. The controversial survey question was, “Name something you’d hate to find on your wiener at the ballpark?”

Claudia was the first to hit the buzzer, and with quite a straight face, she said, “Condom.” It seemed like the elderly contestant mixed up a hot dog and a man's private part, but nobody except for Claudia can say that for sure. “Huh?” Harvey replied in shock as the answer slowly sunk in for the player. “A condom,” she insisted before burying her face in shame.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Wow! A condom," Harvey yelled before revealing that the answer wasn't on the board. The turn then went to Carlos Jr., who came up with yet another weird answer: "Baseball," and Harvey had the same response as he said, "Huh?" again. The fed-up host once again looked up at the board with no hope and saw an X appear.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the incident for Claudia was wrapped up on the stage after this, fans did not let it die down. In the clip shared on Instagram, viewers thoroughly grilled the player for the goof-up. "She heard wiener, she said condom! 🤣" wrote @erlanggawidodo suggesting what possibly went through Claudia's mind. "She didn’t even hesitate 😂" wrote another user, @braddderrs.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the goof up (Image source: Instagram/@bladedwolf4one)

"She was ashamed once she understood the question 😂😂😂. That's right lady😂" noted another fan @joesmom1989. Meanwhile, some fans partly blamed the question, as it wasn't totally clear. "He said weenier not hotdog. So she thought of weenier of male," explained @dellingerchris. "Well, when ya phrased it as a wiener instead of a hot dog! 🤷🏾‍♀️" added @knottigal.

Nevertheless, the goof-up led to yet another golden moment on 'Family Feud.' After the incident, the controversial question went to the next members of the two teams, and Monique from the Mitchel family won the face-off with the top answer: "A fly/bug."

The team went on to play the question, and they came up with some more funny answers, including "dirt, beer, hair, spit, grass, and paper," being a few. Unfortunately, they could only get two answers on the board before striking out.

The turn then went to the Forde family, who had the chance to make up for Claudia's mistake and steal all the points in the round. This time, the team lead, Tori, took over and answered with "Trash." However, the answer did not show up on the board, and the Mitchel family won the round.