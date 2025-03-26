ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting

The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Allan Katz's appraisal of a Joseph Yoakum drawing, ca. 1965, 'Antiques Roadshow' March 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Although people appreciate and value artworks, especially those inherited from a loved one it isn't necessary that they know the exact monetary value of items that are priceless to them. Joseph Yoakum was famous for his faded unrefined art-style landscape paintings, his passion grew stronger during the twilight years of his life. According to the Museum of Modern Art, the African-American artist ended up making some masterpieces in a tiny Chicago store during the 1960s. Recently, an "Antiques Roadshow" guest received the shock of his life after getting to know the monetary value of the Yoakum painting he had inherited from his mother. "Ho-holy... holy smokes. Huh. Well, I hope it doesn't get rained on," he exclaimed after the appraiser revealed that the painting was worth $50,000 - $60,000, and astonished him. 

 

"I inherited this from my mother about ten years ago. I know very little about the artist Joe Yoakum," the guest told Allan Katz as he introduced the art. "She would have bought this in either New York or Washington, D.C., probably around 1982," he continued. "Well, you're right, this piece is by Joseph Yoakum, and he was born in 1891 in Missouri. He was of African American descent and of possible Native American descent," Katz explained Yoakum's background. He further disclosed that the artist faced hardships throughout his early years because he fled his home and ended up working in a circus. "We know very little about him. He ended up on Chicago's South Side having a storefront where he lived and created art," the appraiser mentioned.

 

Katz described the artist's work as an abstract expression of his lucid thoughts, "All of his body of work have this clear pattern of this wonderful flowing; no hard lines, no hard shapes. Almost an abstract expressionist thoughts of landscapes." The appraiser further disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day. The late artist used ink and colored pencils on plain paper to bring his imagination to life, "So we're going to say that because his prolific period was primarily between 1965 and 1970, we're going to date it in that time frame. And there is a label on the back of this. And the label is from the Corcoran Gallery," Katz stated. 

 

The appraiser confirmed that the painting was part of an exhibition in the 1980s. He further explained that it was one of the pieces that celebrated progressive African-American artists and the guest's mother happened to purchase it from the event. Katz disclosed that Yoakum's work became famous after he died in 1972, "He's had a very, very nice collector following. And recently, a couple of years ago, he had a one-man show in New York City at MoMA. 100 artworks they displayed." 

 

Additionally, the appraiser revealed that some of Yoakum's works turned yellow with time due to a specific reason. "The color of it is great. At some point in time, he actually started to varnish his artwork. So a lot of them turned yellow." Katz then valued the painting to be in mint condition along with the appropriate criteria for an appraisal, he then went on to surprise the guest with its final price. "I'm very comfortable valuing this, in a retail setting, somewhere between $50,000 and $60,000." "I think your mother would be shocked," he added.

