ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."

The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
PUBLISHED 21 MINUTES AGO
Model Gwendolyn Osbourne and Vanna White (Cover image sources: Facebook | Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune)
Model Gwendolyn Osbourne and Vanna White (Cover image sources: Facebook | Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune)

As the co-host of "Wheel of Fortune," Vanna White was as instrumental as Pat Sajak in making the show iconic. But, despite her contribution, White made only $3 million a year for 18 years without any significant increase in her salary. When Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023, White seized the opportunity and brought Sony Studios to the negotiation table to give her a 50% pay hike. "The Price is Right" model Gwendolyn Osborne applauded the move, saying, "Vanna White should have been asking this a long time ago. I am so proud of her to be able to be at the place she's at today. To have the confidence to say you know what, whether it's for me or for the future women in this business, this needs to change," according to TMZ.

 

Osborne praised White for raising the bar for women on television and added, "She has handled herself with class through this whole career on the TV. Every time I've told anybody I've had a career on 'Price is Right' on a game show people always ask me about her. I mean that is the number one name around the world and I'm gonna tell you that because I've been around the world." Osborne first admitted that she would haggle when asked if she would accept a $4.5 million offer from Sony if she were in White's shoes. However, she acknowledged that she would accept the offer keeping in mind White's age, prior earnings, and contract timeline.

 

"If I were her I would take it for that next five years but I would continue she's opened the door for a conversation now and so for me that is a huge deal. For all women in this business coming from Vanna White. She holds that power and she's started to open the door," the model concluded. TMZ reported that Sony wasn't giving in to White's demands, Bryan Freedman, her lawyer then cut out a deal for "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Additionally, Freedman requested Sony to consult a third party to evaluate Sajak's and White's roles and then come up with a "fair figure," however, Sony refused to consider the suggestion.

 

"50 percent of Pat's salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair," a source told People. "The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It's asking for the same pay — if not more." In 2021, White's contract was extended by three years, with a payout of $100,000 per episode. "Vanna was told, 'If you fight this, you will lose your job. You're lucky to have the job.' And when people tell you that for so long, you believe it,'" the source added. It has been reported that the co-host extended her contract for two seasons in September 2023.

 

However, White acknowledged that the media exaggerated the problem with her pay. “It was because people just have rumors,” she said. “Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody's stuff.” Apart from hosting, the model is also a skilled entrepreneur, and during her free time, she flips houses.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model says Vanna White deserves more money on 'Wheel of Fortune': "If I were her..."
The model said that considering White's age she would also take the offer from Sony.
21 minutes ago
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes a wild comment after seeing where 'Price is Right' player kept her dollar: "Too big..."
Sheila won a brand new entertainment unit, complete with an HD plasma TV and mini bar from Howard Miller.
22 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert revealed the value of his 1965 painting
The appraiser disclosed that Yoakum began painting in the 1960s and he created one unique piece of art every single day.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $550,000 for his vegan pet food brand — and he had zero sales to show
The entrepreneur also managed to get the sharks to taste the vegan alternative meant for pets.
1 day ago
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car
Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' player flirts with Steve Harvey and gushes over his 'buttery' voice in sweet TV moment
Harvey later realized that the contestant had a crush on him and they had a moment.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
NEWS
Steve Harvey loses it after hearing 'Family Feud' player's brutal answer on 'angry' wife
The host had warned the men in advance to not risk their marriage for some points.
2 days ago
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
COSTCO
Expert says you should stock up on Kirkland Detergent at Costco — but there is also some bad news
The big box retailer's signature brand detergent which has a cult following, may be discontinued.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant had a wild celebration after winning car in incredible TV moment
The player made two great comebacks while playing the "Spelling Bee" game to win a car.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert had a cheeky 4-word response after guest holds him in sweet TV moment
The item that had been hanging over the guest's stove for years turned out to a piece from Picasso.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spotted a puzzle that used a famous catchphrase from another game show
Her loss turned into a bittersweet moment as fans were touched by a reference to another popular game show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant just couldn't believe she aced the 'Plinko' game — and neither can we
The player wasn't sure if she had to keep going after getting it right in the first attempt.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
Fans of Shark Tank know that inflated numbers don't go down well with the judges.
4 days ago
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
NEWS
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' fans are all complaining about the same thing players keep doing with Drew Carey
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are all complaining about the same thing players keep doing with Drew Carey
On the show's unofficial Reddit forum, fans complained that the show lacks strict rules for players.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey roasts 'Family Feud' contestant over her wild answer — then he saw the game board
NEWS
Steve Harvey roasts 'Family Feud' contestant over her wild answer — then he saw the game board
Harvey wasn't convinced that such an answer was appropriate, but most people in the survey felt otherwise.
5 days ago
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
WALMART
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
The creator flagged the warning on a version that is issued in case of pesticides.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
NEWS
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
The answer that brought down Jennings was a shocker and people let out a collective gasp.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
NEWS
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
Announcer George Gray was also following orders from the models alongside Carey.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
The guest had also conducted her own research for which she was commended by the expert.
6 days ago