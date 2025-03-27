'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humiliates Pat Sajak by telling him he's not the 'star of the show'

Sajak had a witty reply for the contestant who was fanboying over White during the game.

Pat Sajak was the face of "Wheel of Fortune" before his retirement, and even after that loyal fans feel Ryan Seacrest hasn't lived up to his legacy. But Vanna White has consistently contributed to the show's iconic status as co-host, although she doesn't get her due. But on one occasion, a contestant named Derrick declared his admiration for the hostess in front of host Pat Sajak. "Pat, unfortunately, in my house, you’re not the star of the show," the Kentucky-based welder revealed. “Guess what, in my studio, I’m not the star of the show,” the seasoned host shot back in jest, trying to mask his embarrassment. You can watch the viral moment here - The Sun.

Derrick also disclosed some personal details, including the fact that he worked at a chemical company, was married to Alysaa, and had three beautiful girls. The talented father of three then proceeded to the bonus round puzzle and chose the 'Phrase' category. While the illuminated alphabet panels were presented on the board, Derrick chose the letters “C, H, K," and "O" to be added alongside the given letters “RSTLNE.” The board then lit up with a four-word riddle: “_T _ _ _ HT _E _SE_ _ L,” and Derrick kept staring at the letters as Sajak warned him, “That’s all you’re going to get, wow. Well, you have ten seconds to try to talk it out.”

Wheel of Fortune without @patsajak is like a word without vowels. I’ll fill in the blanks until you return. Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.) pic.twitter.com/pqUG3J3peH — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) November 12, 2019

With the timer ticking away, Derrick put his thinking cap on in haste and said, after stammering, "It might be useful!" White appeared exuberant while Sajak exclaimed, “Woah! You got it!” before adding, “A textbook way to do it, man." The welder's total earnings reached $62,400 as he received an additional $40,000 in the bonus round prize card. "Babe, can you believe that? That is unreal," he said, hugging his wife as the couple celebrated their good fortune on stage.

Despite the comparisons, White had only kind words for Sajak when he retired in 2024. "8,000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am," she said in an emotional video message. She continued by highlighting their experience on the show and complimenting Sajak for being a wonderful friend throughout the years."What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you. You're like a brother to me. And I consider you a true lifelong friend whom I will always adore," she concluded.

As per The Wrap, Sajak complimented White with a beautiful tribute message, calling her his "professional other half" and a very "special woman." He confessed that it would have been a nightmare to work with someone else. "I shudder to think what these 40+ years might have been like had they brought someone in all full of themselves, playing the Prima Donna role," he mentioned. As a parting remark, he confessed that he found solace in the knowledge that they could still meet because they were just a few miles apart.