NFL Star Travis Kelce Executive Produces 'My Dead Friend Zoe,' Set to Make Waves at South by Southwest

Travis Kelce, a prominent figure in the NFL, has solidified his legacy as one of the league's premier tight ends. Best known for his exceptional skills, Kelce has played a pivotal role with the Kansas City Chiefs since joining the NFL in 2013. From being a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion to making headlines for his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, he has ventured into Hollywood, making his production debut next month.

Fresh from clinching victory at Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce has stepped in to executive produce the upcoming independent film, "My Dead Friend Zoe." The film is generating anticipation as it gears up for its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, next month. The film revolves around a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can’t let go, and her estranged grandfather.

The film, described as a "low-budget dark comedy," boasts a remarkable cast featuring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman. With a production cost of less than $10 million, "My Dead Friend Zoe" has garnered attention not only for its star-studded ensemble but also for being the first project financed through green energy tax credits.

This innovative approach aligns with the Biden administration's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes investments in efficient energy alternatives by offering tax credits to households and companies. These credits, designed to promote sustainability, can be traded among investors.

In his newfound role as a producer, Kelce collaborates with seasoned partners, including green energy entrepreneur Mike Field and Ray Maiello, the head of Radiant Media Studios. The studio, according to its website, specializes in supporting "carbon-negative media projects" by coupling investments in renewable energy development with those in environmentally friendly media professionals. This pioneering approach seeks to mitigate the financial risks associated with funding independent films, notorious for their unpredictability and high-risk nature.

Field, a driving force behind the film's funding, reportedly utilized the proceeds from selling surplus tax credits to finance this cinematic endeavor.

Travis Kelce to make his debut as a film producer on the upcoming dramedy ‘My Dead Friend Zoe,’ Variety reports. pic.twitter.com/6Eahd3DMpo — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024

While representatives for Kelce remain tight-lipped about the project, the anticipation surrounding his debut as an executive producer adds to the excitement of the film's upcoming premiere. His preferred genre is comedy, the NFL star emphasizes. "I’m comedy all the way. I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh," he said.

Furthermore, beyond the entertainment value of "My Dead Friend Zoe," the utilization of green energy tax credits signifies a broader shift in the film industry's approach to financing. Investors, armed with these credits, not only contribute to the creation of carbon-negative media projects but also play a crucial role in fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly entertainment landscape.

As the Biden administration's initiatives reverberate through various sectors, Kelce's venture into film production exemplifies a fusion of sports, entertainment, and environmental responsibility. The film's success could pave the way for future collaborations that leverage green energy incentives, presenting a model for the industry's commitment to addressing environmental concerns.

