What Is 'Harry Potter' Actor Domhnall Gleeson's Net Worth?

Name Domhnall Gleeson Net worth $7 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of Income Acting DOB 12 May 1983 Age 40 years Gender Male Nationality Ireland Profession Actor

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson has an estimated net worth of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Gleeson is best known for his roles in films like "About Time," "The Revenant," and "Ex Machina." He is also famous for playing the role of Bill Weasley in the final two "Harry Potter" films and General Armitage Hux in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.

Career in Television

Gleeson was born in Dublin, Ireland, as the first of four sons of Mary and famed actor and director Brendan Gleeson. Brendan is the recipient of three IFTA Awards, two BIFAs, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He was nominated twice for a BAFTA Award, five times for a Golden Globe Award, and once for an Academy Award.

Domhnall Gleeson went to Malahide Community School, where he acted in school productions. He went on to get a degree in media arts from the Dublin Institute of Technology. Gleeson debuted on television in an episode of the 2001 miniseries "Rebel Heart." He then appeared in the Irish series "The Last Furlong." After appearing in a string of films, Gleeson returned to television in the HBO television film "A Dog Year," starring Jeff Bridges.

He further played the role of musician Bob Geldof in the television film "When Harvey Met Bob,” and his next role came in a 2013 episode of the science-fiction anthology series "Black Mirror."

However, Gleeson’s first leading role on television came in 2020 in the HBO comedy-thriller "Run." However, the series ran only for a single season. Gleeson then created the Irish comedy series "Frank of Ireland," along with his brother Brian, and starred in it as well. He also played the role of Richard Nixon's White House Counsel John Dean, in "The White House Plumbers”.

Stage Career

Alongside television, Gleeson also appeared in several stage productions from 2001 to 2002. He appeared in Martin McDonagh's original black comedy play "The Lieutenant of Inishmore" and in 2006, he won a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Further in 2007, Gleeson appeared in Irish productions of the plays "American Buffalo" and "Great Expectations." He next featured in a production of Enda Walsh's "The Walworth Farce," in 2015, and in 2021 he appeared in the play "Medicine”.

Career in Films

Gleeson made his film debut in 2004, in Martin McDonagh's short film "Six Shooter." The film won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. The film also starred his father Brendon Gleeson in a major role.

He played a small part in the horror-comedy "Boy Eats Girl” and in 2006, Gleeson appeared alongside his father for a second time in the film "Studs." They acted together again in the black comedy crime film "Perrier's Bounty."

Further in 2010, Gleeson played the famous role of Bill Weasley in the “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part-1”. He reprised his role the next year in the final film of the "Harry Potter" Franchise. He also appeared in the role of Moon in the Coen brothers' remake of the Western "True Grit."

In 2012, Gleeson appeared in the drama "Shadow Dancer," the historical romance "Anna Karenina," and the science-fiction action film "Dredd." His next famous role came in the acclaimed film, "About Time."

He then appeared in the black comedy "Frank" and acted alongside his father once again in the Irish drama "Calvary”. He then starred opposite Jack O'Connell in the war film "Unbroken”. He then went on to appear in four major Oscar-nominated films, the science-fiction thriller "Ex Machina," the period romance "Brooklyn," the biographical adventure drama "The Revenant," and he appeared as the evil General Armitage Hux in the first of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "The Force Awakens."

In 2017, Gleeson featured in five films, the action comedy "American Made," the psychological horror film "Mother!”, the comedy "Crash Pad", "And Goodbye Christopher Robin" and he finally reprised his role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The next year, Gleeson starred in three movies, the biographical dramedy "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," the comedy "Peter Rabbit," and the supernatural drama "The Little Stranger." He went on to reprise his role as Hux in the final "Star Wars" sequel film, "The Rise of Skywalker." And in 2021, Gleeson reprised the role of Thomas McGregor, in "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway."

Gleeson reportedly lives in the neighborhood of Ballsbridge in Dublin, Ireland. He is rumoured in a romantic relationship with Irish producer Juliette Bonass, and the two recently appeared at the Golden Globe Awards together.

2011 Berlin International Film Festival: EFP Shooting Star Ireland.

2023 Critics Choice Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television For “The Patient”

2023 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television For “The Patient”

2015 IFTA Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Film For “Frank”

2013 IFTA Award: Best Supporting Actor Film For “Anna Karenina”

2011 IFTA Award: Best Actor in a Lead Role in Television For “When Harvey Met Bob”

2006, Tony Award Nomination: Best Featured Actor in a Play For “The Lieutenant of Inishmore”

