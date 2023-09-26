Usher will be the next repeat performer at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Usher performs onstage during the 11th Annual NFL Honors Post-Party | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Finding Their Own Path: These Musicians Found Success on Their Own After Leaving Iconic Bands

Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The singer will take the stage for the second time in the iconic halftime show during the big game on February 11, 2024. Usher shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, through a video featuring Kim Kardashian who informed him about his headlining spot. Usher will join the league of the rare repeat performers at the Super Bowl with this performance. Here’s a look at all the stars who have performed multiple times at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

1. Justin Timberlake: 2001, 2004, 2018

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Justin Timberlake has an infamous history with the Super Bowl. He was involved in a wardrobe malfunction incident alongside Janet Jackson at the end of their performance in 2004. In total, Timberlake has been on the stage three times. He first headlined the show with his NSYNC bandmates along with Aerosmith in 2001. Then came the show with Janet Jackson in 2004 and the third time he rocked his very own show headlining the event in 2018.

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Kim K and... 10 Richest Women Celebrities In US In 2023

2. Stevie Wonder: 1994, 1999

Stevie Wonder performs at the Super Bowl XL | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel

Also Read: With Pioneering Vision and Innovative Beats, These Artists Shaped the House Music Movement

Stevie Wonder first featured at the Super Bowl in 1994 when he joined Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and Wynonna Judd onstage for the halftime show’s finale. At the show, Ashley Judd, Lisa Hartman Black, The Georgia Satellites, Joe Namath, Elijah Wood, and Charlie Daniels also hit the stage to perform a group rendition of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge”. He next appeared at the show in 1999 alongside Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Gloria Estefan. The show was titled "A Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" and he performed the songs “You’ll Be Mine (Party Time),” “Another Star,” and “My Cherie Amour” at the show.

3. Gloria Estefan: 1992, 1995, 1999

Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder perform at the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Al Pereira

Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan was the first artist to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show three times. In 1992, she made a special appearance and performed in a Winter Olympics salute with figure skaters Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano. Her next performance came in 1995 when she performed with Miami Sound Machine as part of Disney’s Indiana Jones-themed show. Her final appearance was in 1999 when she represented salsa in a Celebration of Soul, Salsa & Swing alongside Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Savion Glover.

4. Bruno Mars: 2014, 2016

Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Bruno Mars first headlined the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show in 2014, performing his top hits. He then crashed the set of Coldplay in 2016 to deliver his high-energy smash hit “Uptown Funk”. They were later joined by Beyoncé and Chris Martin to end the performance. This was one of the first half-time shows that carried messages of togetherness as Beyoncé and Bruno Mars donned clothes representing the Black Panther. Cold Play also shared a clear message of love, especially to the LGBTQ community.

5. Beyoncé: 2013, 2016

Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Beyoncé first featured at the show in 2013, where she performed her top hits and reunited with Destiny’s Child for her own Super Bowl XLVII halftime show performance. She also sang a few of her classic hits such as "Crazy in Love" and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” while showcasing her impressive dance moves. She then performed alongside Mars during Coldplay’s 2016 show. There she performed her newly released anthem “Formation” along with other songs with the stars on stage.

6. Nelly: 2001, 2004

Nelly performs at Bud Light House of Whatever | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

After enjoying great success with his debut album “Country Grammar”, Nelly joined the likes of 'N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Aerosmith on stage to drop the opening verse from his own hit single "E.I." Then in 2004, Diddy and Nelly appeared alongside the likes of Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, and Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004. Diddy was joined by Nelly, who performed a quick strike from his 2002 hit, "Hot in Herre."

7. Mary J. Blige: 2001, 2022

Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Mary J. Blige first appeared with the Aerosmith and *NSYNC crew for the grand finale in the 2001 show. She performed her hit song and hit some of the wailing high notes on “Walk This Way.” Shen next appeared at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. The Grammy-winning singer performed hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” in a stunning white two-piece set embellished with mirror leopard print and matching boots.

8. Usher: 2011, 2024

Usher with the Black Eyed Peas performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Usher’s first performance came in 2011 when he crashed the Black Eyed Peas’ headlining set to perform the will.i.am produced Hot 100 No. 1 hit “OMG.” The show marked an iconic collaboration as Usher performed alongside will.i.am as the stage lit up with the message of love.

9. Up With People (1971, ’76, ’80, ’82, ’86)

Up With People UWP at SuperBowl XVI Halftime | Image Source: YouTube @82StevenOchoa3

The non-profit group, Up with People, has performed at the Super Bowl for a record five times. The group with the high-minded goal of building unity and understanding through song and dance changed the face of the event and gave rise to the modern Super Bowl halftime. They were the first to install theatrical lighting in the ceilings and the first group to perform (relatively) contemporary music like “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “City of New Orleans” and “Philadelphia Freedom,” per News Pollstar.

10. The Grambling State Marching Band (1967, ’68, ’75, ’80, ’87, ’98)

Grambling Marching Band at Super Bowl XXXII Halftime 1998 | Image Source: YouTube @Gramblingmurfdog

The Grambling State University World Famed Tiger marching band was the very first performer at the halftime show of what was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. That performance came during a time of racial tension and the GSU band joined the predominantly white University of Arizona band to mark a historic move. The band saw the transition of the event through the years and they performed for a record six times with the last performance in 1998.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Stardom to Studio: 10 Stars Who Changed Careers To Become Talk Show Hosts

10 Ill-fated Anime Live-Action Movie Adaptations