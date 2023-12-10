Name Tupac Amaru Shakur Net Worth $200 Thousand in 1995 Sources of Income Album Sales, Concerts, Movies Date of Birth June 16, 1971 Date of Death September 13, 1996 Age 25 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter, producer, screenwriter, actor

Also Read: Clint Black is one of the Musicians who Revived Old-School Country Music; Here's His Net Worth

Remembered for his illustrious life and violent death, popular American rapper Tupac Shakur, mostly known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli, rose to fame and left the world at an early age with a net worth of $200 thousand in 1995, as per Celebrity Net Worth which is approximately $40 million in 2023. Some of his best albums include "All Eyez On Me," "Me Against the World," "Loyal to the Game," "Pac's Life," "2Pacalypse Now," and "Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z." He sold albums worth more than $60 million but had nothing left at the time of his death. The entire estate and money left went to his mother Afeni Shakur after his demise and she founded Amaru Entertainment in 1997. The reports reveal that he was in debt of $4.9 million to his record company Death Row and there was no evidence as he died without a will.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.|Getty Images| Photo By Raymond Boyd

Born as Tupac Amaru Shakur and known as 2Pac, Shakur started his career by debuting as a rapper and dancer on Digital Underground, and made most of his income from his music albums, concerts, and record production. He was later seen making appearances in films like "Juice," "Poetic Justice," and "Above the Rim" and just after his demise, three more films starring him were released between 1996 and 1997, namely "Bullet," "Gridlock'd," and "Gang Related." He landed himself in several legal troubles due to violence, illegal possession of a firearm, and sexual assault instances.

Also Read: Monica Seles Won Her First Grandslam at 16 and Was Stabbed During a Match; Here's Her Net Worth

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for a mug shot for the New York State Department of Corrections | Getty Images |Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Also Read: Here's how Merseyside Woman Popularized a Supportive Fashion Accessory via TikTok

Tupac was serving jail time due to several sexual abuse charges but was later released in 1995. He was friends with several celebrities including Jada Pinkett, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Chuck D, Jim Carrey, Mickey Rourke, and Madonna. He was in a relationship with Madonna in 1993, proposed to Jada Pinkett when he was in jail, and was also seeing Kidada Jones. Jones and Shakur were quite open about their relationships and the entire world knew they were in love. Shakur then met Keisha Morris in a nightclub in New York City and decided to get married in 1995 but their marriage was short-lived and got annulled due to Shakur's demise in 1996.

Tupac Shakur and actress Jada Pinkett Smith as they pose together at a movie premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Gene Shaw

The rapper was first shot, robbed, and beaten up in 1994 at Times Square and he accused rival rappers Sean Combs and the Notorious B.I.G. behind the attack. Later on September 7, 1996, he was shot four times straight at a drive-by red light in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where he died after six days.

Instagram 9.2 Million Followers Twitter 747,400 Followers Facebook 18 Million Followers YouTube 7.34 Million Followers

Nas performs on stage as a video pays tribute to Tupac Shakur | Getty Images | Photo by Frank Micelotta

Soul Train Awards 1996: Best Rap Album for the album, "Me Against the World"

MOBO Awards 1996: Best Video 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre & Roger Troutman: "California Love"

Soul Train Awards 1997: R&B/Soul or Rap Album of the Year for the album "All Eyez On Me"

American Music Awards 1997: Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards 2005: Top Soundtrack Song of the Year for "Runnin' (Dying to Live)"

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Trophy 2017

Star on the Walk of Fame 2023

Tupac Shakur (R) and Snoop Dog at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images| Photo by Frank Micelotta

What inspired Tupac Shakur to enter the rap industry?

Tupac Shakur's friend was shot which inspired him to write his first rap about gun control.

When did Tupac Shakur die?

Tupac died on September 13, 1996 when he was shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Was Tupac Shakur married?

Yes, Tupac married his girlfriend Keisha Morris in 1995 but it was later annulled due to Tupac's demise.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Battling Poverty to Packing a Punch in Big Ticket Fights: Manny Pacquiao's Life and Net Worth

Jimmy Connors' Aggression on the Tennis Court Also Translated Into Wins; Here's His Net Worth