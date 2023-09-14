Name Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace Net Worth $10 million (at the time of his death) Salary N/A Annual Income N/A Sources of income Music DOB 21 May 1972 Age 24 years (1997) Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper

American rapper, Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death (after adjusting for inflation), as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, over the decades after his death, the value of Biggie’s estate, Notorious B.I.G., LLC which was established by his mother Voletta Wallace, and his widow Faith Evans has continued to rise. His estate is now estimated to be worth $160 million due to posthumous album releases, re-releases, licensing deals, and more. Wallace died on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24 in a drive-by shooting.

Rapper Notorious B.I.G. performs at the International Amphitheatre | Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd

Wallace’s career began as a rapper during his teenage years and he released his debut album “Ready to Die” in 1994 in collaboration with Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy and Mase. With this release, he quickly became a central figure in the East Coast hip-hop scene serving as a counter to the West Coast hip-hop which was dominant in the mainstream.

Notorious BIG, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, and Puff Daddy at the premiere party for 'Murder Was the Case | Getty Images | Photo by Nitro

With his protégé group, “Junior M.A.F.I.A.”, Wallace went on to achieve success in the charts while playing a role in the hip-hop feud with the West Coast. In 1997, Wallace released his album “Mo Money Mo Problems” which earned over $2 million with approximately 1,565,000 copies sold, as per The Richest.

Notorious B.I.G.’s famed Brooklyn home was listed for sale for $1.7 million, and it was sold for $2 million in 2021 as per the New York Post. The property is located in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, where Wallace, lived in 1994 with his wife, Faith Evans. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex was also featured in the documentary “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.”

Notorious B.I.G.’s childhood apartment in Brooklyn is selling for $725,000. http://t.co/hTC8jX7YxZ — New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 2, 2013

Wallace had been in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart named Jan. The two had a child, T'yanna, born on August 8, 1993, but they already split up by then. Wallace then went on to marry R&B singer Faith Evans in 1994. He had reportedly met Evans at a photoshoot for “Bad Boy” and married her just days after that. Together, Wallace and Evans had a son named Christopher C.J Wallace Jr. in 1996. At the time of his death, Wallace and Evans were separated but not legally divorced, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Death

Wallace was killed in a drive-by shooting in the same manner, as Tupac Shakur, on March 9, 1997, outside of a Los Angeles museum. Sixteen days after his death, his final album, “Life After Death” was released which became No. 1 on the U.S. album charts and was later certified Diamond in the year 2000. Two more albums were released later on which also sold millions of copies in the U.S. as per The Richest.

Faith Evans and son Christopher Wallace Jr. at 2005 VH1 Hip Hop Honors Getty Images | Photo by KMazur

1997 Winner MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) Best Rap Video

The Notorious B.I.G.: Hypnotize

1998 Winner Soul Train Award

Best R&B/Soul Album - Male

For the album "Life After Death"

The Notorious B.I.G.

1996 Winner Soul Train Award

R&B/Soul or Rap Song of the Year

For the song "One More Chance"

