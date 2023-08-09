All About Jim Carrey’s Massive Net Worth, Unorthodox Money Moves and Assets

Comedy icon Jim Carrey is one of the most famous stars across the globe. The Canadian-American actor and producer started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and rose to fame in Hollywood starring in blockbuster comedies such as 'The Mask', 'Liar Liar', 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective', and 'Bruce Almighty'. Carrey retired from acting last year. He now stays in his luxurious Hollywood home.

Jim Carrey has a massive net worth of $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was the most famous actor in the world for almost three decades and he became the first actor to earn $20 million for a movie, thanks to his success, talent, and popularity.

Jim's first major paycheck came from the TV show, “Living Color”, for which he earned $25,000 per episode, which works out to be a total of $3.2 million from 127 episodes, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 1994, he was paid $350,000 for the first Ace Ventura movie and he made $15 million for the sequel.

For his famous performance in “The Mask”, Jim made $540,000, while the film went on to make $350 million. In 1996, "The Cable Guy" made him the first actor in history to make $20 million for a film. His $20 million salary was a little under half of the film's entire budget and according to Business Insider, his $20 million salary would be worth over $35 million today.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, he was consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers bagging $20 million for a single film, and hundreds of millions of dollars from backend bonuses.

For his first foray into dramatic acting, “The Truman Show”, Carrey reportedly made $12 million as opposed to his typical $20 million fee but he won a nomination for the Golden Globe for his critically acclaimed portrayal of unwitting reality star Truman Burbank.

According to Variety, Carrey earned $7 million for his role as the dim-witted Lloyd Christmas in "Dumb and Dumber". To date, it is estimated that Carrey has earned over $300 million in film salary.

In 2022, Carrey reprised his Cable Guy persona for a Verizon Fios Super Bowl commercial from which he reportedly pocketed between $500,000 to more than $2 million, as per Parade.

Jim Carrey earned a record-shattering paycheck after betting on his film’s success. For the film "Yes Man," he was entitled to 36.2 percent of profits which brought his total payday to $35 million as the film made$223 million earnings after subtracting the $70 million budget, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jim Carrey owns several homes in the United States. The first property that he bought in 1994 cost him about $3.8 million. Later in 2000, he spent $1.7 million for the one-acre lot next door. Today the estate features a large guest house, swimming pool, and tennis court with about 300 feet of fencing and hedges protecting the 13,000 square feet of living space.

In 2002, Carrey bought a beachfront mansion in Malibu for $9.75 million and later listed it for sale in 2011 for $18 million. He sold the property in 2013 for a whopping $13.4 million. In February 2023, Jim Carrey listed his Brentwood estate for sale for $28.9 million, and Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.