Name Jada Pinkett Smith Networth $50 Million Salary $5 million + Sources of Income Acting and Endorsements Gender Female DOB Sep 18, 1971 Age 51 Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

Jada Pinkett Smith, the multi-talented American actress, producer, director, singer, author, and businesswoman, has amassed a staggering net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While she has established herself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, it's worth noting that a significant portion of her wealth can be attributed to her marriage to Will Smith, one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors in recent decades.

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at "Emancipation" premiere. GettyImages/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith's diverse career has been a key driver of her impressive net worth. Her income sources span various domains including film, television, music, fashion, and writing children's books. One notable highlight in her career was her role in the medical drama series "Hawthorne," for which she earned a substantial salary of $150,000 per episode.

Smith's charismatic presence and appeal have made her a sought-after figure for various brand partnerships, contributing significantly to her income. Jada has been involved in numerous endorsement deals with companies such as Apple, CoverGirl, and Reebok.

Beyond the entertainment industry, Smith has diversified her portfolio with several business ventures. She has ventured into the music industry as the lead singer of the metal band Wicked Wisdom, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2006. The band even opened for Britney Spears during her 2004 Onyx Hotel tour.

Smith also owns a music production company, 100% Women, and a clothing line named Maja. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to the beauty industry, where she serves as a spokesperson for the beauty line Carol's Daughter.

Moreover, her foray into literature resulted in the publication of a children's book titled, "Girls Hold Up This World" in 2004.

Jada Pinkett Smith's assets encompass her impressive real estate portfolio, featuring multiple luxurious properties in the United States. Notably, she and her husband, Will Smith own an extravagant 150-acre estate in California, estimated to be worth between $50 million to $70 million. This property boasts a 20,000-square-foot main house, guest houses, a private lake, equestrian facilities, and more.

Jada Pinkett Smith's personal life is closely tied to her husband Will Smith with whom she shares two children, Jaden and Willow Smith. She also serves as a stepmother to Trey Smith, Will's son from a previous marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith with their children. Getty Images | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Throughout her career, Smith has received accolades and recognition for her exceptional talent. In 2010, she won an Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Hawthorne." Her work in "Gotham" and as the voice of Gloria in the "Madagascar" film series has also been highly praised.

How did Jada Pinkett Smith meet Will Smith?

Jada Pinkett Smith met Will Smith on the sets of his '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Although she auditioned for a role on the show, she didn't land it but her connection with Will blossomed, leading to their eventual marriage.

What health condition does Jada Pinkett Smith have?

In 2018, Smith revealed that she has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Despite extensive medical tests, she has not identified the underlying cause of her alopecia.

How many properties do Will and Jada Smith own?

The Smiths own approximately 10 properties in the United States, including a lavish 150-acre estate in California.

