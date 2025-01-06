Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund

The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.

The year 2024 was marked by a series of recalls for Costco starting with products containing frozen meat, followed by butter, eggs, and coconut water. In 2025, the popular warehouse retailer started out by recalling a popular cold and flu medication sold in December 2024. According to a notification on the store's website, the Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been recalled “due to potential foreign material contamination.” Customers who bought the medication are advised not to use it and contact their local store for a full refund.

Representative image of cold & flu medication on the shelves (Image source: Franki Chamaki on Unsplash)

As per the notice, the recall has been issued for item number #1729556 with specific lot code P140082. The impacted over-the-counter medicine manufactured by LNK International was sold between October 30 and November 30, 2024, at select stores in the Midwest and Southeast, as per Fox Business.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Costco cold remedy recalled due to possible 'contamination'. Costco over-the-counter cold and flu medicine impacted for second time in less than a month.



A Costco-brand cold and flu medicine has been pulled from shelves "due to potential foreign… pic.twitter.com/eP22xXGBXN — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) January 5, 2025

“Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination,” the official statement reads. Costco members are advised not to use the product carrying the above-mentioned lot code. Customers are also eligible for a full refund. For any further queries or issues, consumers can contact the manufacturer at 1-800-426-9391 or email complaints-anyinquiries@lnkintl.com.

Representative image of a Costco store (Image source: Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash)

As per Fox, The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) earlier issued a recall of about 8,640 boxes of Kirkland Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion Day and Night packs. The FDA expressed concerns over the ingredient oral phenylephrine being deemed "not effective" as a nasal decongestant after an "extensive review." "This chemical is shown to be ineffective against cold and flu in its oral form, except at a dose that has some heart toxicity and can lead to palpitations, arrhythmia, and high blood pressure," Fox News senior medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel said.

A Costco over-the-counter cold and flu medicine has been impacted for second time in less than a month. https://t.co/2Jp3hCSL99 pic.twitter.com/ZJgZeIq1Tg — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) January 6, 2025

Last year, Costco issued several major recalls. One of the recent recalls involved The Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs. About 10,800 cartons of 24 eggs each, were recalled after the FDA found that the eggs from producer Handsome Brook Farms of New York could be contaminated with salmonella. The eggs were sold in 25 Costco stores in five states, including, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The eggs are packaged in plastic cartons with the Kirkland Signature label on the top with the UPC code 9661910680.

As per USA Today, the producer, Handsome Brook Farms stated that the "eggs that were not intended for retail distribution" were accidentally packaged and sold. After issuing the recall, the FDA later classified the situation as a Class I recall, which is caused by the highest risk level for infection. A Class I recall is issued when there is "a reasonable probability" that the involved product "will cause serious adverse health consequences" or even death.

Since the cartons sold in November have a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025, it is possible that consumers may still have some left in their homes. The FDA has advised that the eggs should not be eaten and consumers can throw the eggs away or return them to Costco for a full refund.