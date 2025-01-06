ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund

The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image showing a customer headed to a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Pexels)
Representative image showing a customer headed to a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Pexels)

The year 2024 was marked by a series of recalls for Costco starting with products containing frozen meat, followed by butter, eggs, and coconut water. In 2025, the popular warehouse retailer started out by recalling a popular cold and flu medication sold in December 2024. According to a notification on the store's website, the Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been recalled “due to potential foreign material contamination.” Customers who bought the medication are advised not to use it and contact their local store for a full refund. 

Representative image of cold & flu medication on the shelves (Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash)
Representative image of cold & flu medication on the shelves (Image source: Franki Chamaki on Unsplash)

As per the notice, the recall has been issued for item number #1729556 with specific lot code P140082. The impacted over-the-counter medicine manufactured by LNK International was sold between October 30 and November 30, 2024, at select stores in the Midwest and Southeast, as per Fox Business

 

“Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination,” the official statement reads. Costco members are advised not to use the product carrying the above-mentioned lot code. Customers are also eligible for a full refund. For any further queries or issues, consumers can contact the manufacturer at 1-800-426-9391 or email complaints-anyinquiries@lnkintl.com.

Representative image of a Costco store (Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash)
Representative image of a Costco store (Image source: Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash)

As per Fox, The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) earlier issued a recall of about 8,640 boxes of Kirkland Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion Day and Night packs. The FDA expressed concerns over the ingredient oral phenylephrine being deemed "not effective" as a nasal decongestant after an "extensive review." "This chemical is shown to be ineffective against cold and flu in its oral form, except at a dose that has some heart toxicity and can lead to palpitations, arrhythmia, and high blood pressure," Fox News senior medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel said. 

 

Last year, Costco issued several major recalls. One of the recent recalls involved The Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised eggs. About 10,800 cartons of 24 eggs each, were recalled after the FDA found that the eggs from producer Handsome Brook Farms of New York could be contaminated with salmonella. The eggs were sold in 25 Costco stores in five states, including, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The eggs are packaged in plastic cartons with the Kirkland Signature label on the top with the UPC code 9661910680.

As per USA Today, the producer, Handsome Brook Farms stated that the "eggs that were not intended for retail distribution" were accidentally packaged and sold. After issuing the recall, the FDA later classified the situation as a Class I recall, which is caused by the highest risk level for infection. A Class I recall is issued when there is "a reasonable probability" that the involved product "will cause serious adverse health consequences" or even death.  

 

Since the cartons sold in November have a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025, it is possible that consumers may still have some left in their homes. The FDA has advised that the eggs should not be eaten and consumers can throw the eggs away or return them to Costco for a full refund.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
NEWS
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
3 hours ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
4 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
5 hours ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
1 day ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
2 days ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
2 days ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
2 days ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
2 days ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
3 days ago
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
NEWS
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
Vintage Rolex watches have been known to be part of some of the most memorable moments on the show.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
Before the toilet paper, Kirkland's coconut water has also been called out for contamination.
4 days ago
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
NEWS
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
The rising costs of living are making customers think twice before being generous with tips.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
This isn't the first time a vase from a thrift store turned out to be a precious artifact.
4 days ago