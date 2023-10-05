What Is Reality TV Star Teddi Mellencamp's Net Worth?

Name Teddi Mellencamp Net worth $16 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income TV, Business Ventures DOB July 1, 1981 Age 42 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession TV Personality, Fitness Coach, Entrepreneur

Reality television star Teddi Mellencamp, aka Teddi Jo, has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is a combined estimate along with her husband Eddie Arroyave. Mellencamp is best known for starring in the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". She also co-hosts the podcast "Two T's in a Pod" with Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Apart from that, Mellencamp has also appeared in shows like "Celebrity Big Brother" and films "Falling from Grace" and "Next Level".

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Mellencamp recently shared an insight into her treatment plans amid her battle with skin cancer. She had earlier announced that she has melanoma and now the 42-year-old has stated in an Instagram post that she is going to start immunotherapy.

Mellencamp is the founder of "All In by Teddi," which is a fitness/lifestyle company that provides personal one-on-one support and guidance. She joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH)" during season 8 in 2017, and continued for three seasons. Her contract was not renewed after season 10. She made guest appearances on the show during seasons 11 and 12.

Cast members arrive at Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 8 Premiere Party | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Mellencamp was one of RHOBH’s most controversial actor and she was reportedly fired from the show by Bravo. According to Editor Choice, Mellencamp was paid $100,000 per season at the time of her exit.

Apart from RHOBH, Mellencamp has appeared in shows like "Celebrity Family Feud", CBS reality series "Celebrity Big Brother", "Megyn Kelly Today," "Flipping Out," "Vanderpump Rules," "Steve," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Watch What Happens to Live with Andy Cohen," "Home & Family," and "@Home with Tori." She has also lent her voice to an episode of the animated HBO Max series "The Prince” and appeared in films “Falling from Grace" and "Next Level".

Mellencamp along with her husband Eddie Arroyave bought a $6.5 million home in Encino, California in 2020. In 2018, the couple spent $4.07 million for a property in the Mount Olympus neighborhood of Los Angeles. They bought the house from Megan Ellison, the movie producer and daughter of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. Mellencamp and Eddie listed the home for sale in 2020 for a little under $6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple bought a home in LA's Laurel Canyon neighborhood for $1.8 million in 2011. After moving out, they offered the home as a rental for $17,000 per month. Their tenant was Rapper Pop Smoke. In 2020, Smoke was murdered in the house during a home invasion gone wrong. Mellencamp and Eddie then sold the property for $2.8 million in the same year.

Mellencamp married filmmaker Matt Robertson in 2006 and got divorced in 2010. She then married Edwin Arroyave, who is the CEO of a security company, in 2011, and the couple has three children, daughters Dove and Slate, and a son, Cruz. Mellencamp is also the stepmother to Edwin's daughter Isabella.

