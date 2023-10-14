Name Pete Davidson Net Worth $8 Million Salary $25,000 per episode Annual Income $500,000 per year Source of Income Acting, comedy DOB Nov 16, 1993 Age 29 years old Gender Male Profession Actor, comedian Nationality American

The American comedian known for his roles in "Dumb Money" and "Fast X," Pete Davidson boasts a net worth of $8 million. While he's well-known for his role as a featured comedian on the legendary "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), Davidson has also starred in movies and lent his voice to animated characters. Before widespread fame with SNL, he had also appeared in shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

As one of the youngest cast members to grace "Saturday Night Live" from 2014 to 2022, Davidson earned a peak salary of $15,000 per episode. With approximately 21 episodes per season, he raked in around $315,000 annually.

Apart from SNL, Davidson has also earned revenues from his appearances on the silver screen, starring recently in "Dumb Money" and sharing space with the star-studded cast of "Fast X."

Davidson's popularity has also led to lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Calvin Klein, Smartwater, Manscaped, and Moose Knuckles, among others.

In addition to his television career and endorsements, Davidson has ventured into filmmaking. He co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island," which was released in 2020.

In 2016, Davidson purchased a $1.3 million home on Staten Island for his mother. In December 2020, he acquired a $1.2 million condo overlooking the water, just a few blocks from his mother's residence. He later listed this condo for sale at $1.3 million in late 2022 after moving into a loft in Brooklyn, where he paid a staggering $30,000 per month in rent.

Year Earnings 2021 $4.5 Million 2022 $6 Million 2023 $8 Million

Davidson has been romantically linked to several individuals, including comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, and pop sensation Ariana Grande, with whom he was briefly engaged in 2018. Davidson's list of former flames also includes actress Kate Beckinsale and, more recently, Kim Kardashian. As of December 2022, he has been dating Chase Sui Wonders.

Beyond his personal life, Davidson has been open about his struggles with Chron's disease, a chronic inflammatory condition, and his use of medical marijuana to manage its symptoms. He has spoken about his journey to sobriety and his experience using marijuana occasionally.

How much did Pete Davidson's home in Staten Island cost?

In 2016, he purchased a $1.3 million home on Staten Island for his mother.

What is Pete Davidson's estimated net worth in 2023?

Pete Davidson's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $8 million.

How much did Pete Davidson earn from "Saturday Night Live"?

During his time on SNL, he earned a peak salary of $15,000 per episode, totaling approximately $315,000 annually.

