Pete Davidson, a renowned comedian, actor, and writer, has built a significant financial empire through his diverse ventures. With a net worth of $8 million as of November 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth) and an annual income estimated at around $315,000 from his role on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), Davidson stands as a notable figure in the entertainment industry. While not among the top earners globally, his contributions to the world of comedy and film have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping his financial success. From his early days as a stand-up comedian to starring in films like "The King of Staten Island" and making cameos in popular movies, Davidson has carved a unique path in the entertainment landscape.

Early stand-up comedy stints

Pete Davidson's diverse sources of income reflect his journey from a Staten Island bowling alley to the iconic stage of "Saturday Night Live." His early foray into stand-up comedy at the age of 16 set the stage for a career marked by resilience and talent. Davidson's initial onscreen appearance in the MTV comedy series "Failosophy" paved the way for subsequent engagements in various reality shows. His breakthrough moment, however, came with the televised stand-up on "Gotham Comedy Live," a Comedy Central program highlighting emerging comedians. This exposure eventually led him to a brief stint on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and a pivotal spot as an "SNL" cast member.

"SNL" earnings

The pinnacle of Pete Davidson's income comes from his tenure on "Saturday Night Live," where he made history as one of the youngest cast members ever, joining the show's 40th season at the age of 20. His relatable style and willingness to tackle sensitive and taboo subjects, including the personal impact of the 9/11 attacks, earned him critical acclaim. Davidson's salary at "SNL" reached a peak of $15,000 per episode, contributing significantly to his annual earnings, estimated at around $315,000, assuming regular appearances in the show's 21 episodes per season.

Other ventures

Pete Davidson diversified his income streams through stand-up specials with his first film for Comedy Central releasing in April 2016. He expanded his comedic reach by touring with John Mulaney in the limited series "Sundays with Pete & John," showcasing his ability to draw audiences beyond the "SNL" stage. Furthermore, Davidson ventured into the world of acting, making notable appearances in films such as "Fast X" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," further bolstering his financial portfolio. As he continues to explore new projects, Pete Davidson's multifaceted career ensures a steady and varied flow of income.

Pete Davidson's real estate ventures provide a glimpse into his financial decisions and lifestyle choices. In a gesture of generosity in 2016, he purchased a $1.3 million home on Staten Island, NY, for his mother. Later, in December 2020, Davidson invested in a $1.2 million condo with a picturesque waterfront view, situated just a few blocks away from his mother's residence. However, displaying a penchant for change, he listed the condo for sale at $1.3 million in late 2022, coinciding with his move into a loft in Brooklyn, reportedly costing $30,000 per month. Demonstrating flexibility in the real estate market, Davidson adjusted the price to $1.1 million in April 2023, reflecting a strategic approach to property management and lifestyle preferences.

Pete Davidson's personal life has been a subject of public interest, marked by high-profile relationships and personal challenges. From dating comedian Carly Aquilino in 2014 to his relationship with Cazzie David from 2016 to 2018, Davidson's romantic endeavors have often made headlines. Notably, his engagement to pop sensation Ariana Grande in the summer of 2018 gained significant attention, only to be called off by the fall of 2019. Briefly linked to actress Kate Beckinsale, Davidson's dating life continued to capture the media's spotlight. From October 2021 to August 2022, he was in a relationship with reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian, marking another chapter in his publicized dating history. As of December 2022, Pete has been dating Chase Sui Wonders.

Beyond his relationships, Pete Davidson has been open about his struggles with health, including his battle with Crohn's disease. He has candidly discussed the role of medical marijuana in managing his condition, emphasizing its importance in allowing him to function. While he declared his sobriety on Instagram on March 6, 2017, after eight years of drug use, Davidson later clarified on a podcast with Marc Maron that he occasionally uses marijuana, albeit at a reduced frequency. Additionally, his advocacy for mental health awareness became evident when the New York Police Department conducted a wellness check on him in December 2018. After sharing a concerning Instagram post expressing suicidal thoughts, Davidson was found safe at the "SNL" studios, underscoring the challenges he faced and the importance of mental health discussions in his personal journey.

What is Pete Davidson's current relationship status?

As of December 2022, Pete Davidson has been dating Chase Sui Wonders.

How many tattoos does Pete Davidson have?

Pete Davidson has over 40 tattoos, including one honoring his father—a firefighter badge on his left arm.

What is Pete Davidson's stance on marijuana use?

While Pete Davidson has been open about his use of medical marijuana, he announced on March 6, 2017, that he had quit drug use but he later clarified that he occasionally uses marijuana.

