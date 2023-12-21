Name Paul Thomas Anderson Net Worth $70 million Gender Male DOB Jun 26, 1970 Age 53 years Nationality United States of America Profession Screenwriter, Film Producer, Film director, Actor

Also Read: What Is 'X-Men' Actress Famke Janssen's Net Worth?

Paul Thomas Anderson is known for his work as a director, screenwriter, and producer. His total wealth is estimated to be around $70 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He gained recognition for his debut movie, "Hard Eight," which premiered at Cannes seven years after its release. Anderson's breakthrough came with the 1997 film "Boogie Nights," earning critical acclaim and three Academy Award nominations. His subsequent work, "Magnolia" in 1999, also received three Oscar nominations. Beyond feature films, he has directed short films, documentaries, and music videos. Paul has received over 80 awards for his outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Paul Thomas Anderson speaks onstage during the opening night gala of the 4k restoration of "Rio Bravo" | Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Short film career & breakthrough

Also Read: What Is 'Murder One' Actor Mary McCormack's Net Worth?

In 1993, Paul Thomas Anderson created the short film "Cigarettes & Coffee" with a budget of $20,000. Starring Philip Baker Hall, it was featured in the Sundance Festival Shorts Program. His first full-length movie, "Hard Eight," was released in 2006 and starred Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Samuel L. Jackson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Anderson's breakthrough came in 1997 with "Boogie Nights," earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds also received nominations. Following this success, Anderson released "Magnolia" in 1999 with a soundtrack by Aimee Mann, and the film received Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Tom Cruise), and Best Original Song ("Save Me").

Also Read: What Is 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch's Net Worth?

Commercial success

In 2002, "Punch-Drunk Love" showcased a different side of Adam Sandler, earning critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. "There Will Be Blood" (2007) became Anderson's most commercially successful film, grossing $76.2 million worldwide and earning him three Oscar nominations–Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture."The Master" (2012) received three Oscar nods for its stars. In 2014, Anderson adapted Thomas Pynchon's "Inherent Vice," securing an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. His 2017 film, "Phantom Thread" with Daniel Day-Lewis received six Oscar nominations and won for Best Costume Design.

Paul Thomas Anderson attends the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award | Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

In 2020, Anderson filmed "Soggy Bottom" with Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman. He has also directed documentaries like "Wadd: The Life & Times of John C. Holmes" (1999), "Altman" (2014), and "Junun" (2015) as well as music videos for artists like Michael Penn, Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, Jon Brion, Joanna Newsom, Radiohead, and Haim.

In March 2021, Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson bought a 2,810-square-foot home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles for $2.6 million. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house, situated on 0.28 acres, boasts arched doorways, an ebony fireplace, and countertops made of quartz and marble. Additionally, the couple owns another property in Tarzana, acquired in the early 2000s for $2.3 million.

From 1997 to 2002, Paul Thomas Anderson dated singer Fiona Apple, and their relationship involved substance use. Apple has openly discussed feeling "fearful and numb" due to some of Anderson's actions, including an incident where he pushed her out of a car. Despite challenges, Anderson directed several of Apple's music videos. In November 2001, Anderson began a relationship with actress Maya Rudolph. They have four children: Pearl (born October 15, 2005), Lucille (born November 6, 2009), Jackson (born July 3, 2011), and Minnie (born August 1, 2013).

Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the award for Best Director for "Licorice Pizza" | Photo by Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

Paul Thomas Anderson has earned eight Academy Award nominations for his films including "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," "There Will Be Blood," "Inherent Vice," and "Phantom Thread." His achievements range from winning 20/20 Awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for "Boogie Nights" to PEN Center USA West Literary Awards for the same film and "There Will Be Blood."

In 2019, Anderson was inducted into the Online Film & Television Association Film Hall of Fame and he won the OFTA Film Award for Best Picture for "There Will Be Blood." The film also received international acclaim, earning an Amanda Award for Best Foreign Feature Film and accolades from events such as the Berlin International Film Festival, Chlotrudis Awards, Golden Eagle Award, and National Society of Film Critics Awards.

Anderson's directorial achievements extend to other films as well. "Punch-Drunk Love" secured him the Best Director award at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival and the Audience Award at the 2003 Chlotrudis Awards. "The Master" earned him an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best Movie Director while "Inherent Vice" won the Robert Altman Award at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

"Phantom Thread" was named Best Film at the 2019 Trieste Film Festival, and Anderson received awards from the Faro Island Film Festival, including the Audience Award and Golden Train Award for "There Will Be Blood" and the Golden Carp Film Award – International for Best Screenplay for "Phantom Thread."

Anderson's work also received International Cinephile Society Awards for "Inherent Vice" (Best Adapted Screenplay) and "Phantom Thread" (Best Director and Best Original Screenplay), along with National Board of Review awards for both screenplays. "Magnolia," "There Will Be Blood," and "Phantom Thread" were each honored as Film of the Year at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and "The Master" earned him a FIPRESCI Prize and Best Director award at the 2012 Venice Film Festival.

How old was Paul Thomas Anderson when he made "Boogie Nights"?

Paul was just 27 when he made "Boogie Nights".

How many movies has Paul Thomas Anderson made?

Anderson has made 9 feature films besides directing music videos, short films, a TV episode, a documentary, and a play.

Does Paul Thomas Anderson have children?

Yes, Anderson has four children with actress Maya Rudolph.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Spider-Man 3' to 'Jurassic World'; What Is Actress Bryce Dallas Howard's Net Worth?

Zachary Quinto Is Known for Playing Spock in the ‘Star Trek’ Franchise; What Is His Net Worth?