Legendary artist and producer Samuel L Jackson, who has appeared in over 150 films during his career, is one of the top-grossing actors of all time with a worldwide box office collection of over $27 billion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, each of his movies grossed an average of $89.9 million and today his net worth is somewhere around $250 million. Best known as Nick Fury from major Marvel movies, Jackson started out as a theater actor and worked his way up.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Samuel L. Jackson earned between $4 to $6 million for each Marvel movie. He also reportedly earns a salary of $10 million to $20 million for each movie that he does. The man is known for playing some of the most challenging roles and has been part of many iconic films therefore, it comes as no surprise the films are a major contributor when it comes to his staggering net worth.

The actor made around $75,000 for his role in " White Sands" in 1992. He made another $10 million for his role in "Shaft" and, $7 million for "Unbreakable."Jackson also made $6 million for "No Good Deed" and another $5 million for Kong: Skull Island, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Samuel L. Jackson voiced the main antagonist in the video game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." He also voiced God for "The Bible Experience". Jackson has a deal with Capital One that pays him a hefty amount each year. He has also appeared in many commercials for Adidas, Apple, and also Brioni. He reportedly earned close to $30 million from his endorsements alone between 2016 and 2017.

Jackson owns a 12,000-square-foot mansion in the private gated community of Beverly Park, located on top of a mountain in Beverly Hills. The family bought the mansion for $8.35 million but today the property is worth $20-30 million. The family bought another property in 2005 for a cool $4.8 million. The property is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. They listed the house for sale in November 2018 for $13 million.

Samuel Leroy Jackson was born on December 21, 1948, in Washington DC. He is the only child of his parents Elizabeth and Roy and was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His foray into acting came in 1976 when he started appearing in many stage productions. Jackson was introduced to Spike Lee, who then cast him for small roles in his films like "School Daze," and " Do the Right Thing." Jackson has not stopped taking on challenging roles since then and has appeared in over 150 movies.

Jackson married actress as well as sports channel producer LaTanya Richardson in 1980. The couple met while attending Morehouse College and share a daughter. The family is heavily in various philanthropic causes and has donated millions of dollars over the years to many causes like Alzheimer's and education.

Samuel L. Jackson | Getty Images | Mike Coppola

Samuel L. Jackson was nominated for the Academy Awards for his role in the iconic movie "Pulp Fiction." He later received the David Livingston in 2021. He has also won awards like Bafta, Independent Spirit Awards, Audie Awards, Black Reel Awards, MTV Movie Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Film Critic Awards, and more.

Can Samuel L. Jackson play the guitar?

He spent around 6 months learning to play the guitar for his role as a bluesman named Lazarus in the film, "Black Snake Moan."

Did Samuel L. Jackson win an Oscar?

He took home the honorary Academy Award in 2021 but has never won a competitive Oscar.

Does Samuel L. Jackson have a daughter?

Yes, he has a daughter named, Zoe Jackson.

