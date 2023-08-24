Name Olivia Wilde Net Worth $10 million Salary $200,000 Annual Income $3 Million Sources of Income Acting and endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth March 10, 1984 Age 39 Yrs Nationality American Profession Actress

What is Olivia Wilde's net worth?

Popular American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde made her debut in the movie "The Girl Next Door" and went on to earn a $10 million net worth. She grew up in an affluent family, and was accepted at the prestigious Bard College, but chose to pursue acting full time instead. Over the years, Wilde gained recognition for her roles in TV series "The OC" and "House MD".

Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Wilde earns most of her money from acting gigs in movies and television and also gets paid well for promoting products. Beyond that, she also stepped behind the camera, and made a directorial debut with the critically acclaimed "Booksmart".

Olivia Wilde's salary?

In her divorce filings, Wilde claimed that she makes around $100,000 per month and has around $700,000 in bank accounts.

Wilde bought a 3.284-square-foot home for a cool $2.295 million in Los Feliz, and had also purchased a $3.49 million home in Silver Lake, jointly with her ex-husband. Wilde got the Silver Lake property after the divorce, while her husband walked away with their Brooklyn home which they bought for $6.5 million in 2014. In July of 2023, Wilde paid another $5.9 million for a home in California's Studio City.

Instagram 4.2 Million Twitter 1.6 Million Facebook 1.9 Million

Born Olivia Jane Cockburn in New York, Wilde has two siblings and grew up in Washington DC, where she went to Georgetown Day School. She made her television debut on FOX's series called "Skin" in which she played the role of Jewel Goldman.

At the young age of 19, Wilde married Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, who was the son of Prince Alessandro Ruspoli. The two got a divorce in 2011 and soon began dating "Saturday Night Live star" Jason Sudeikis, who she got engaged to in early 2012. But they broke up when Wilde allegedly had an affair with Harry Styles who at the time was acting in a movie she was directing called, "Don't Worry Darling."

Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Wilde's accolades over the years include the best actress award for "Bickford Shmecker's Cool Ideas" at the US Comedy Arts Festival and a Rising Star Award two years later. She also bagged the Hollywood Critics Association and won awards at the Faro Island Film Festival, GALECA. Back in 2015, she received an Acting and Activism Award from the Women Film Critics Awards. She has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards six times and has won the MTV Movie Awards.

Who Is Olivia Wilde's Father?

Her father is a British Journalist named Andrew Cockburn.

Did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles break up?

Yes, the pair broke up but they are still close friends.

Did Olivia Wilde Star in "House MD"?

Yes, Wilde joined the cast of the medical drama in 2007.

