Name Kawhi Leonard Net worth $80 million Salary $52 million (estimated) Annual income $60 million (estimated) Sources of income Basketball, endorsements DOB June 29, 1991 Age 32 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Professional Basketball Player

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during a preseason game | Getty Images | Photo by Alika Jenner

Professional basketball player Kawhi Leonard has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nicknamed “The Klaw”, Leonard initially gained recognition for his defensive prowess and later matured into an incredible two-way player with a world-class offense as well. He has won several accolades in his career including two Finals MVP, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA selections, and two DPOY titles. He currently plays for the LA Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed a new three-year, $152.4 million contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026-27 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive fully guaranteed, long-term commitment in LA. pic.twitter.com/FPGL2jdnvK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

Most recently, Leonard signed a three-year, $152.4 million extension with the Clippers. In the deal that kicks in next season, Leonard is set to get over $50 million per season. This will be topped off by Kawhi’s income from endorsements.

College Career in Basketball

Kawhi Anthony Leonard was born in Los Angeles, California. He is the last of five kids and early in his childhood, his father, Mark Leonard was murdered at their family-owned Compton car wash. Leonard attended Canyon Springs High School and Martin Luther King High School. During his senior year, Leonard played alongside Tony Shell and was deemed as a 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Further, in 2009, he was listed as the 48th-ranked player in the nation and the number 8 small forward overall.

Leonard further played two seasons at the college level for the San Diego State Aztecs and earned a consensus spot on the second-team All-American squad during his sophomore year. He led the Aztecs to win their second consecutive conference championship and entered the NCAA tournament for a second time during Leonard's tenure.

Career in NBA

After leaving college in his sophomore year, Leonard was drafted by the Indiana Pacers immediately. Without playing any games for the Pacers, Leonard was quickly traded to the San Antonio Spurs. This marked the beginning of his decorated career under legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Kawhi Leonard’s Stint With The Spurs

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the New York Knicks | Getty Images | Photo by Jim McIsaac

He finished his first season with the Spurs with a nomination to the All-Rookie First Team and remained with the team from 2011 to 2018. He racked up honors like the NBA Finals MVP title and two Defensive Player of the Year awards and he won the NBA Championship with the team. He also earned the nickname "The Klaw" early on, and his stoic demeanor and personality made him a fan favorite.

Stint with the Raptors

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy | Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

In 2018, Leonard was traded to Toronto Raptors, after seven seasons with the Spurs. The very next year he led the Raptors to their first NBA title and ended up winning his second Finals MVP award. His contract ended in 2019, after which Leonard moved back to his hometown of Los Angeles.

Stint with the LA Clippers

How Paul George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard closed out the OKC Thunder. Two-way masterclass. pic.twitter.com/6TXo3IHDzH — arj (@hooparj) January 17, 2024

Leonard started his stint with the LA Clippers as a free agent in 2019. He scored over 30 points in a game thirteen times in the 2019 playoff season, standing as one of the best in the sport. His skills on the court earned him comparisons to topflight NBA talent such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. In 2021, the Clippers extended their contract with Leonard, and in 2024, he signed another extension with the team.

Contract Highlights

Leonard signed a 5-year $90 million contract with the Spurs in 2015, resulting in a initial $3 million salary which jumped to $17 million per year. Then in 2019, he signed a three-year deal with the LA Clippers for $103,137,300, fully guaranteed.

Kawhi Leonard’s Extension with the Clippers

This month, Leonard signed a record extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. The star forward bagged a three-year, $152.4 million fully guaranteed extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. As per the contract, Leonard is set to earn $52 million in the first year of his new deal and roughly $50 million per season over the next two years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during play against the Boston Celtics | Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Kawhi Leonard's other ventures and endorsements

As per Forbes, Leonard earns about $8 million per year from endorsements alone. In 2016, Leonard signed an endorsement deal with Wingstop, and as per reports, the company regularly sends him coupons for free wings to feed his Mango Habanero addiction. Further, Leonard has also announced a music collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave.

In 2011, Leonard seven-year endorsement deal for nearly $500,000 a year with Jordan Brand. He was offered a four-year, $22 million extension deal by the brand in 2018, but he turned it down, according to ESPN. He then signed a deal with New Balance worth over $5 million per season, per Clutch Points.

Real Estate Assets

Leonard bought a $13.3 million home in Rancho Santa Fe, California in 2019 Kawhi. He also owns a $7 million condo in downtown Los Angeles in the famous Ritz Carlton building. Further, in 2021 Kawhi paid $17 million for a property in in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Car Collection

Leonard reportedly has an extravagant car collection worth over $430,000, per Clutch Points. His collection includes a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe, a Subaru Forester estimated to be worth $25,795, a 993 Porsche 911 estimated to be worth $61,100, and a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $346,850.

Kawhi Leonard, Kaliyah Leonard and Kishele Shipley at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Leonard is currently in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Kishele Shipley. The couple had met while they were students at the San Diego State University. They have two children together.

In 2019, Leonard sued the sports gear brand, Nike, over the Klaw logo. As per the case, Leonard claimed that he had designed the logo, however, he did not win the case.

2 times NBA champion (2014,2019)

2 times NBA Finals MVP (2014,?2019)

5 times NBA All-Star (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020)

3 times All-NBA First Team (2016, 2017, 2021)

2 times All-NBA Second Team (2019, 2020)

2 times NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2015,2016)

NBA steals leader (2015)

3 times NBA All-Defensive First Team (2015, 2017)

4 times NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2012)

How old is Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard is 32 years old.

How long has Kawhi been in the NBA?

Kawhi Leonard has been in the NBA since 2011, thus his career spans over 12 years.

Is Kawhi Leonard top 75?

Yes, Kawhi Leonard was selected in the NBA’s top 75 team.

How many NBA Finals has Kawhi Leonard been to?

Kawhi Leonard has three NBA Finals appearances in his career.

Did Kawhi Leonard win MVP?

Yes, Kawhi Leonard was the fourth player ever to win Finals MVP honors in his first season with a team.

How many times was Kawhi an All-Star?

Kawhi Leonard has been selected to the All-Star team 5 times in his career.

How many rings does Kawhi have?

Kawhi Leonard has won 2 championships in his basketball career.

What is Kawhi Leonard’s Net Worth?

Kawhi Leonard has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

