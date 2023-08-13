Joe Rogan, the versatile American personality, is a comedian, actor, martial arts expert, UFC commentator, and podcast host with a net worth of $120 million. He gained initial fame as a cast member on the comedy series "News Radio" and later hosted "Fear Factor" and "The Man Show" on Comedy Central. He has recently defended Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar hit, "Barbie" which some described as "woke" and "man-hating," per Dexerto. “It’s a fun movie, man… I’m appalled at how easily outraged so many people are,” said Rogan.

‘How did people get outraged at that?’



Joe Rogan thinks backlash to Barbie movie is ‘appalling’ pic.twitter.com/K9ZCWSTay2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 10, 2023

Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" is one of the world's most successful, earning him millions. He also serves as a UFC commentator and owns the Comedy Mothership, a comedy club in Austin, Texas. In 2017, he earned an estimated $5 million annually from the podcast but that amount likely increased after he signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in May 2020. Besides his podcast, Joe earns from sold-out standup shows and his previous role as the host of "Fear Factor" from 2001 to 2006, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Career highlights

Spotify Deal

On May 19, 2020, it was announced that Joe Rogan signed an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Spotify, making it the sole platform for his audio and video feeds. This resulted in the removal of all his archived episodes from YouTube and iTunes. The specific financial terms were not disclosed but it was revealed in February 2022 that the deal was much larger than initially reported, paying Rogan $200 million over three years, equivalent to $67 million per year. However, this amount also includes his production costs. Considering the relatively low production budget of his show, it can be presumed that Rogan's annual salary from Spotify is estimated to be around $60 million, possibly reaching $65 million.

In February 2022, Spotify took down 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast due to their use of insensitive language and perceived racist undertones.

Acting & Comedy

In 1994, Joe Rogan moved to Los Angeles and achieved his first national television spot on the MTV comedy show "Half-Hour Comedy Hour." This opportunity allowed him to showcase the standup comedy he had honed during his time in New York City. The same year, he landed his first significant acting role as Frank Valente, a young and ego-centric star player in the sitcom "Hardball," which aired for nine episodes on Fox.

From 1995 to 1999, he starred in the NBC sitcom "News Radio," portraying Joe Garelli, the electrician and handyman at the show's fictional news radio station.

In 2001, Joe accepted an offer from NBC to host the American edition of "Fear Factor," which ran for six seasons until 2006. He returned to reprise his role as the host for the show's seventh and final season in 2011.

In February 2003, Joe became the new co-host of "The Man Show" on Comedy Central for its fifth season, which aired from August 2003- 2004. Subsequently, in 2011, he landed his first major character role in the movie "Zookeeper." Joe's versatility extended to hosting the television show "Joe Rogan Questions Everything" on the SyFy network in 2013, which ran for six episodes. The show delved into topics similar to those discussed on his podcasts, exploring subjects like the existence of Bigfoot and UFOs. Additionally, he made appearances in HBO's "Silicon Valley" in 2015, Netflix's "Bright" in 2017, and released the comedy special "Strange Times" on Netflix in 2018.

UFC commentary

Rogan started as a backstage and post-fight interviewer for the UFC in 1997. He became friends with UFC's president Dana White, who later convinced him to be a commentator in 2002, initially for free. Eventually, he was paid for the job and received accolades, including awards for Best Television Announcer and MMA Personality of the Year.

Podcast

In December 2009, Joe Rogan and his comedian friend Brian Redban launched a free podcast. They recorded the first episode on December 24 as a live weekly broadcast on Ustream, casually discussing various topics in front of their laptops. By August 2010, the podcast was officially named The Joe Rogan Experience. It features a diverse range of guests discussing current events, politics, philosophy, comedy, hobbies, and more. The podcast has gained immense popularity and is one of the most well-known free podcasts available.

In 2022, there were reports that video platform Rumble offered Joe Rogan $100 million to switch from Spotify. However, he declined the offer, as reported by Variety magazine.

In Rogan's words, "The universe rewards calculated risk and passion." Rogan owns luxurious homes in Bell Canyon, California and Austin, Texas bought at $5 million and $14.4 million respectively. He also set up a 14,000-square-foot recording studio which includes a private gym and indoor archery range with a digital target where he practices with his $1,200 hunting bow, per Money Made.

Rogan also owns 50% of the health and wellness startup, Onnit. Rather than investing money in this startup, he offered his services as a spokesperson and brand promoter in exchange for equity. Among his assets are a $1 million car collection and a luxury watch collection with high-end timepieces worth up to $70,000 each.

Joe has authored four books, including "Mastering the Rubber Guard: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition" (published in 2006) and "Mastering the Twister: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition" (published in 2007).

Joe Rogan is a complex and controversial figure but there is no doubt that he is one of the most influential voices in popular culture with an impressive social media following that includes 17.6 million Instagram followers and 11.5 million Twitter followers. While he has been criticized for his occasional controversial statements, his fans admire his honesty and willingness to challenge the status quo.

