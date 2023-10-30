What Is 'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki's Net Worth?

Name Jared Padalecki Net worth $14 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, producing DOB July 19, 1982 Age 41 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, producer

Actor, producer and TV personality Jared Padalecki has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Padalecki has appeared in several hit shows, but he is best known for playing the role of ‘Sam Winchester’ on the show "Supernatural" for 15 seasons.

Jared Padalecki visits "Extra" at their New York studios | Getty Images | Photo by D Dipasupil

Career in Acting

Padalecki made his film debut in "A Little Inside" in 1999, and in 2000, he appeared as Rory Gilmore's boyfriend Dean Forester on The WB's "Gilmore Girls." He appeared in 63 episodes of the show and later reprised his role in 2016 on Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

He also appeared in the films "New York Minute", "Flight of the Phoenix", "House of Wax", and "Cry_Wolf". However, Padalecki’s most prominent role came in the 2005 show “Supernatural.” In 2011, the series became America's longest-running live-action fantasy TV show.

Padalecki also worked as a voice actor for the "Supernatural: The Anime Series," which ran for 22 episodes in 2011. As per The Things, Padalecki made about $125,000 per episode which works out to around $2.5 million season. Padalecki also appeared on the CW's "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot. He served as an executive producer in addition to taking on the title role.

Padalecki is the co-founder of Mantra Labs, which provides advice on science-backed nutritional habits, to people. He has been an early investor and collaborator since the launch in 2019, and as per Bevnet, he guides the company’s social mission about mental health awareness.

Padalecki bought a $1.775 million, 4-bedroom home in Studio City, California in 2009. He later sold it for $2.4 million in 2014. In 2012, he bought a 10,600 square foot property in Austin, Texas along with his wife Genevieve. The home was renovated with the help of Virginia Davidson and it includes a wine cellar, home theater, and a home office, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Padaleckin dated actress Sandra McCoy, whom he had met on the sets of "Cry_Wolf”. After for four years, the couple split and he began dating "Supernatural" co-star Genevieve Cortese. In 2009, Padalecki proposed to Cortese and they got married in 2010. The couple welcomed their first son Thomas in 2012, second son Austin in 2013, and daughter Odette in 2017.

Jared Padalecki and his wife/actress Genevieve Cortese at the Saban Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Beck Starr

2019 Teen Choice Award: Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi For “Supernatural”

2015 Teen Choice Award: Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi For “Supernatural”

How old is Jared Padalecki?

Jared Padalecki is 41 years old.

How old was Jared in Supernatural season 1?

Jared Padalecki was 23 years when “Supernatural” season 1 was shot.

Is Jared older than Jensen?

Jared Padalecki is four years younger than Jensen Ackles.

What is Jared Padalecki’s net worth?

Jared Padalecki has an estimated net worth of $14 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.