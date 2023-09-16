What Is King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias’ Net Worth?

Name Enrique Iglesias Networth $100 Million Salary $10 Million + Sources of Income Singing, endorsements, Business DOB May 8, 1975 Age 48 Gender Male Profession Singer-songwriter Nationality Spanish

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, has built a legendary career in the music industry. Born in Madrid, Spain, on May 8, 1975, to Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipino journalist Isabel Preysler, Iglesias has solidified his status as a global music icon. His journey from a young musician with a borrowed demo tape to international stardom is nothing short of inspiring. He has a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina /Omar Vega/Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias' wealth primarily stems from his illustrious music career in both Latin and English-language markets. With over 130 million records sold worldwide, his impact on the music industry is undeniable. His debut album, "Enrique Iglesias," in 1995 marked a significant milestone selling half a million copies in its first week and earning him the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance.

Throughout his career, Iglesias continued to release hit albums, including "Vivir" (1997), "Escape" (2001), "Euphoria" (2010) and "Sex and Love" (2014). These albums contributed substantially to his net worth.

While precise salary figures for Enrique Iglesias may vary from year to year, it's essential to highlight that his concert tours and live performances have been major contributors to his income. His Super Bowl XXXIV halftime show performance in 2000 alongside Christina Aguilera and Phil Collins is a testament to his immense popularity.

Enrique Iglesias' business acumen extends beyond music and endorsements. He's been an avid car collector, owning luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches. In 2016, he auctioned some of his cars for charity, demonstrating his commitment to philanthropy.

Enrique Iglesias has accumulated significant assets over the years. He resides in a sprawling 20,000-square-foot home in Miami's Bay Point community alongside his partner Anna Kournikova and their children. He constructed a lavish house for Kournikova's grandparents on 6,800 square feet of land, underscoring his commitment to his family's comfort and well-being.

Iglesias owns a Gulfstream IV jet enabling him to travel comfortably to concert venues worldwide.

2021 $80 Million 2022 $90 Million 2023 $100 Million

Instagram 18.5M Twitter 13.5M Facebook 49M

A devout Catholic, an avid golfer, and a snow skier, Enrique Iglesias is a multi-talented individual with diverse interests and passions. In 2020, Iglesias and Kournikova were recognized as Spain's top power couple. He has over 170 awards in his kitty and he's a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner. He has claimed numerous Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and World Music Awards for his chart-topping hits and exceptional contributions to the music industry. Iglesias's enduring talent and global appeal have solidified his status as one of the most decorated and celebrated artists in contemporary music.

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs onstage at Staples Center. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

