Name Blueface Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Concerts, tours, content creation DOB 20th January 1996 Age 26 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter

Popular as a meme as much as his music and notorious for recent controversies involving his ex-girlfriend and another woman, American Rapper and Songwriter Johnathan Jamall Porter popularly known as Blueface has so far earned an estimated net worth of $4 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth. Blueface became a viral sensation with his music video "Respect My Cryppin" which he released in 2018 followed by "Thotiana" in 2019, for which he collaborated with Cardi B and YG and attracted number eighth position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He started his rapping career in 2017 under the name 'Blueface Bleedem' and hit massive success with his mixtape "Famous Cryp" which he released in 2018 as Blueface. The rapper is also known for his instantaneous Instagram live sessions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: The Game and Blueface perform during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

The primary sources of Blueface's sources of income include concerts, tours, and endorsement deals. Blueface started his rapping career and signed a contract with Cash Money Records Label in 2019, before announcing his music video "Stop Cappin," which got more than five million views in just four days. He then released tracks that were a product of collaborations with the likes of Rich the Kid, Lil Pump, and Offset. The average price to enjoy the wild and trippy concerts of Blueface ranges from $56-$83 per ticket and to book the rapper for a personal event or live show he charges from $75,000-$149,999. He has also endorsed brands such as Fashion Nova, and VLONE.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Blueface performs onstage during the Pre Show at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

In 2020, Blueface purchased an opulent home in Chatsworth, California for $1.22 million and sold it for $1.353 million in August 2023. Before he acquired the home, the place was decorated and designed in a 'Star Wars Getway' theme but when Blueface took over, he changed the whole place. He redesigned and restructured the exterior of the house in a 'blue and white cover-up' theme.

Blueface has a son and a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis who is a social media influencer. He named his son Javaughn J. Porter, and his daughter Journey Alexis Porter. Blueface also has another boy named Chrisean Jesus Malone with Chrisean Rock. Blueface started dating Rock in 2020 after she outshined others in an OnlyFans reality show. But they later split and Blueface accused Rock of leaving their child with a friend.

Blueface has also been accused of ordering security to beat up a woman at one of his concerts.

Instagram 2.7 Million Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers Facebook 22,000 Followers Youtube 2.2 Million Subscribers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

BET Awards 2019 (Nominee): Best New Artist

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 (Nominee): Best New Hip-Hop Artist

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 (Nominee): Best Remix for "Cardi B Feat. Blueface: Thotiana (Remix)"

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Is Blueface married yet?

No. Blueface is not married.

Does Blueface have any siblings?

Yes. He has an older brother and a sister Kali Miller.

Which are some of the Blueface's best works?

"Thotiana", "Respect My Crippin", "Chose Me", "West Coast", "Moonwalking in Calabasas".

