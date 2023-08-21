Name Lil Pump Net Worth $12-$14 million Salary $80,000+ Annual income $1 million + Sources of income Music DOB 17 August 2000 Age 23 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper

Gazzy Garcia, popularly known by his stage name Lil Pump, is an American rapper and songwriter. He has an estimated net worth of $12-$14 million as of 2023. The rapper rose to fame due to his popularity on the streaming platform SoundCloud. He has gained millions of streams and signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Warner Bros. In July 2023, Pump announced on social media saying that he was retiring from music to become an astronaut.

Prior to that, Pump found himself in hot water due to financial troubles. The 23-year-old rapper was hit by two liens from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) for almost $2 million in unpaid taxes.

Pump’s primary source of income is from the contract he signed with Tha Lights Global and Warner Bros and from record labels and music companies for which he releases songs. On June 9, 2017, the young rapper signed a record deal with Tha Lights Global and Warner Records, just two months ahead of his 17th birthday and since he was a minor at the time of signing, his contract was later voided in 2018.

However, he soon resigned from the contract with The Lights Global and signed with Warner Bros in March 2018 with a $8 million advance. The contract pays Pump $9,000 in the first year, $12,000 in the second and $15,000 from the third to the seventh year. On March 17, 2023, Pump made a partnership deal with SoundCloud and released his first full-length solo album in four years, “Lil Pump 2”.

Lil Pump owns a massive 5,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach. The $4.6 million two-storeyed waterfront mansion features a waterfront patio, a swimming pool, a spa and a boating dock near a 53-foot strip of water, as per XXL Mag.

Lil Pump had revealed that he suffers from dyslexia and has had difficulty reading. He has been arrested on several occasions as well. He was arrested in 2018 for discharging a weapon in an inhabited place and he was arrested again for driving without a license in Miami in the same year. He also served a sentence in prison for violating his parole in 2018. Towards the end of 2018, he was arrested in Copenhagen for possession of marijuana following a performance in Vega, for which he was fined $700 and banned from entering the country for two years, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

More recently in 2021, the IRS filed two liens on Lil Pump, one for his Miami home for $1.6 million in unpaid taxes, another for nearly $130 thousand of unpaid taxes for 2020 and more than $141 thousand for 2021. This brings his total unpaid taxes to around $2 million.

What is the net worth of Lil Pump?

Lil Pump's estimated net worth is between $12 million to $14 million.

How old is Lil Pump?

Born on 17 August 2000, Lil Pump is currently 23 years old.

Does Lil Pump have kids?

In 2020, Lil Pump said on social media that he is the father of a little boy, without revealing any further details.

Did Lil Pump get accepted to Harvard?

Despite rumors and claims, it has been confirmed that Lil Pump never went to Harvard.