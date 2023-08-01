American rapper, entertainer, and businesswoman, Cardi B is a self-made multi-millionaire. She became one of the most successful rappers in the industry, largely by just being herself and making music that defines her. Her staggering net worth is a result of her hard work, talent, and smart money moves. Recently, the rapper found herself at the center of controversy due to an incident during her performance in Las Vegas.

Who is Cardi B?

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in the Bronx, worked as a cashier at an Amish grocery store in the early stages of her life. She then took up a job as a stripper in New York City to pay for her education. However, she continued with her job as she made a decent living from it. She also regularly posted on social media and engaged with her followers.

Once she developed a significant social media following, she left stripping and started making club appearances and earning cash as an influencer. She then became a reality star with the show "Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015".

After tasting success on the show, she went on to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop, with many equivalent album sales, streaming, and downloads of her music.

How much is Cardi B’s net worth?

Cardi B’s net worth is estimated to be $80 million, which is higher than most celebrities. Her net worth includes an estimated $50 million coming in just from her music catalog rights. Cardi B makes money from her music, which is up for sale and streaming on platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

The rapper has sold over 100 million units across albums, singles, and features, according to RIAA. Her albums “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” each sold 11 million units in the United States while she recorded over 54 million digital sales, to become the highest-selling female rapper to date.

She has won a plethora of awards and accolades in her career as well. She won several Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album in 2019 for "Invasion of Privacy" and Record of the Year in 2021 for "WAP", which featured fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Other Endorsements and Social media

Cardi B also earns money from endorsements and sponsorships. She has partnered with brands and companies like Pepsi, Reebok, and Steve Madden.

With over 168 million followers on Instagram, and over 31 million followers on Twitter, Cardi B is one of the most influential celebrities on social media. She promotes brands and their products, and services, on social media as well earning a significant income.

Las Vegas incident and subsequent battery charges

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Cardi B was involved in a rather violent incident during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub when an audience member threw his drink at the rapper while she performed her 2017 breakthrough hit, “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi instantly hurled her microphone at the fan. The video of the incident has now gone viral with fans coming out in support of the rapper.

The rapper also shared a video of the incident, but it seems like she may not get away scot-free. As per a TMZ report, a woman who was standing next to the drink thrower claimed that she was also hit by the mic and is now pressing charges. Several videos showed that the woman was hit by the mic after it ricocheted off the drink thrower. The police report for battery was filed on Sunday and arrests or citations were issued, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

