Brittney Griner, the WNBA star with an estimated net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, found herself at the center of a diplomatic whirlwind when the US government facilitated her release through a prisoner swap by releasing international arms dealer Viktor Bout. Following her release, Griner is now residing at Fort Sam Houston, where she has been joyfully reunited with her wife, Cherelle, and her extended family. This turn of events in her life showcases not only her incredible athletic achievements but also the international recognition and the support she has garnered.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Baylor Bears | Doug Pensinger | Getty Images

Brittney Griner's primary sources of income are professional basketball and endorsements. She has played in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and has also participated in overseas basketball leagues, which have provided her with substantial earnings. She has also secured endorsement deals that contribute to her overall income.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury is defended by Azurá Stevens #30 of the Chicago Sky | Stacy Revere | Getty Images

Brittney Griner has carved out a remarkable career in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), establishing herself as a dominant force. Griner's talent on the court quickly propelled her to the top of the league, backed by her ability to execute awe-inspiring dunks and deliver crucial blocks. From her record-breaking performances to her consistent contributions to the Phoenix Mercury, Griner's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Women’s Basketball (@baylorwbb)

Griner's peak annual salary in the WNBA reached $227,000, which is the league maximum. However, she has periodically played overseas, where she earned significantly larger paychecks. In recent years, her overseas contracts, particularly in Russia, have earned her around $1.5 million. Throughout her illustrious career, Brittney Griner has not only dominated the courts but also made some serious cash moves. Her initial four-year rookie deal saw her netting north of $200,000, paving the way for a substantial contract extension valued at $554,000, as per SportingNews. With her three-year, $644,544 contract extension that concluded last year, she once again upped the ante on her earnings.

Brittney Griner's prowess on the court has also earned her lucrative endorsement deals. Even before the era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, she secured a groundbreaking $1 million contract with Nike soon after her entry into the WNBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@brittneyyevettegriner)

In addition to her successful basketball career, Brittney Griner has been open about her personal life. She identifies as lesbian and publicly came out in early 2013. Her advocacy for challenging traditional gender roles is evident through her endorsement deal with Nike, where she models clothes branded as menswear. Griner has had significant personal relationships, including an engagement to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson in 2014. However, their marriage faced legal issues, including arrests for disorderly conduct and assault.

The couple got married but was suspended by the WNBA for seven games following their guilty pleas. The marriage was eventually annulled. Griner later got engaged to Cherelle Watson, whom she married in 2019. In 2022, Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for the alleged discovery of hash oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison. However, she was later released as part of a prisoner swap for a convicted arms smuggler.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards | Johnny Nunez | Getty Images

Brittney Griner's remarkable basketball career has earned her numerous accolades and awards, including being a WNBA All-Star and winning championships with her team. She has also represented the United States in international competitions, contributing to gold medal wins at the Summer Olympics and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins, and Diana Taurasi pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games | Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

