Why These Top Beauty Tutors Outshine Celebrities in Generating Earned Media Value for Beauty Brands

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media influencing, one segment continues to reign supreme in driving value for beauty brands—beauty tutorials. Despite the rise of lifestyle influencers and celebrities, data from CreatorIQ reveals that beauty tutors maintain their superior position when it comes to generating earned media value (EMV) for beauty brands.

According to Alexander Rawitz, Director of Content Marketing at CreatorIQ, beauty tutors outshine lifestyle creators and celebrities by consistently posting about beauty brands at a significantly higher volume. Rawitz states the importance of big names and brand partners like Monet McMichael and Alix Earle who tend to drive substantial EMV on a per-post basis. However, much of their EMV is directed towards fashion and lifestyle brands rather than beauty brands. Interestingly, many top beauty EMV drivers have a larger following on TikTok than on Instagram. Despite this, they generate more EMV on Instagram—a phenomenon Rawitz describes as a common dynamic among contemporary beauty creators.

There are exceptions to this trend. Influencers like Lisa Joy, who gained prominence on YouTube, continue to drive significant EMV through their native platform. Others like Iran-based Shima Katouzian excel on Instagram both in terms of EMV and follower count. Newcomers like Anjeni Khusul, who is associated with MAC Cosmetics, primarily focus on TikTok.

Moreover, Rawitz talks about the growing significance of well-executed brand collaborations in driving EMV performance on social media. Collaborations like Rhode and Krispy Kreme, Balenciaga and Erewhon, and E.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death are gaining traction due to their ability to resonate with creators and consumers.

The top 10 brands by EMV in February include Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Milk Makeup, NYX Professional Makeup, Rare Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.

The top EMV-earning beauty creators for these brands in February 2024 are as follows :

1. Lindsey Rowley (@Linsmakeuplooks): With a follower count of 2.5 million on TikTok and 608,000 on Instagram, Lindsey drives the most EMV on Instagram, particularly for Milk Makeup, with $1.8 million EMV.

2. Stephanie Valentine (@Glamzilla): Stephanie, with 2.2 million followers on TikTok and 704,000 on Instagram, drives significant EMV on Instagram, especially for MAC Cosmetics, with $364,600 EMV.

3. Shima Katouzian (@Herosheemaz): Shima, with 32,600 followers on TikTok and 1.6 million on Instagram, is known for driving EMV on Instagram, particularly for Charlotte Tilbury, with $805,700 EMV.

4. Anthony Claxton (@Krewkutz): Anthony, with 1.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram, drives substantial EMV on Instagram, especially for Maybelline New York, with $1.1 million EMV.

5. Lisa Joy (@Alejayofficial): Lisa, with followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, drives significant EMV primarily on YouTube, especially for Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty, each with $423.5k EMV.

6. Anjeni Khusul (@Anjenikhusul): Anjeni, with 957,700 followers on TikTok and 182,000 on Instagram, drives notable EMV on TikTok, especially for MAC Cosmetics, with $855,300 EMV.

7. Jooshica (@Jooshica): Jooshica, with 4.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million on Instagram, drives substantial EMV on Instagram, particularly for Benefit Cosmetics, with $781,000 EMV.

8. Charlotte Barker (@Charbarker): Charlotte, with 313,500 followers on TikTok and 173,000 on Instagram, drives significant EMV on Instagram, especially for Fenty Beauty, with $816,200 EMV.

9. Adi Malnick (@adimalnick): Adi, with 177,800 followers on TikTok and 56,700 on Instagram, drives notable EMV on Instagram, especially for E.l.f. Cosmetics, with $662,800 EMV.

10. Karen Gonzalez (@Iluvsarahii): Karen, with 402,700 followers on TikTok and 7 million on Instagram, drives substantial EMV on Instagram, particularly for MAC Cosmetics, with $452,400 EMV.

These influencers leverage their platforms whether on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube to create engaging content that resonates with their audience and drives EMV for beauty brands. While some influencers excel on specific platforms, others maintain a presence across multiple platforms, demonstrating the importance of a diversified social media strategy for beauty brands.

