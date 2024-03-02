Amidst Conversation About Tipping for Beauty Services, Here are Suggestions From Experts
From hairstyling to tattoos, facials to massages, each service makes life better for consumers but behind that the beauty sector is also plagued by financial challenges faced by service providers.
As conversations around tipping in restaurants and hotels gathers steam across the US and beyond, netizens are also discussing norms for rewarding professionals who provide other essential services in everyday life.
Recently there have been incidents of consumers debating the need to tip hairdressers and the amount they should leave. That is precisely why it's about time we take a look at suggestions for an appropriate tipping culture in the beauty industry.
For haircuts and styling, T. Cooper recommends a 20% tip, including blowouts, braids, and protective styles. Additional generosity is appreciated for time-intensive services. Tipping assistants who prep hair are encouraged, with suggested amounts ranging from $5 to $20 in high-end salons. In cases of dissatisfaction, tipping may be optional when returning to the same stylist for corrections. However, seeking a new stylist for rectifications warrants maintaining the standard 20% tip.
Makeup tipping guide
Renowned celebrity makeup artist Andrea Tiller recommends tipping makeup artists between 20% to 35% for their transformative services. Tiller suggests acknowledging the entire team, including any assistants, by tipping separately or communicating the allocation. In situations where a more generous tip may be challenging, Tiller encourages clients to express gratitude in alternative ways.
For brow services, celebrity brow artist Joey Healy suggests a tipping range of 18% to 25%, with 20% as the standard. However, he notes that many clients prefer leaving a substantial tip during the holiday season instead of after every service. Kristie Streicher, founder of KS&CO, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that tipping practices can vary. If a large tip isn't feasible, both Healy and Streicher agree that brow artists appreciate referrals and positive Google reviews as alternative gestures of gratitude.
For assistants involved in shampooing or additional tasks, an extra $5 to $10, or even $20 is suggested if they contribute to the application of a gloss or assist with the blow dry.
Tipping philosophy for grooming
While the customary 20% remains a guideline, many stylists advocate for clients to determine the gratuity amount based on their satisfaction. Jovan Figueroa, a grooming stylist, emphasizes that tipping is entirely at the discretion of the customer, whether it's a straightforward buzzcut or a more intricate mod cut. Acknowledging the current financial constraints, Figueroa values the booking of services as a meaningful gift during challenging times. He underscores that even a modest tip, such as $1, is genuinely appreciated and should not be underestimated.
Tattoo artists deserve tips too
Tattoo artists invest extensive hours in pre-planning before actual inking, emphasizing the meticulous effort behind each design. Pobi, a New York City-based tattoo artist, notes the multifaceted process involving consultations, drawing, and design adjustments. Tipping, ranging from 15% to 20%, is deemed industry standard by TrudyLines of Bang Bang Tattoo. If a touchup is required, expressing dissatisfaction may impact the tipping decision, but overall, tipping demonstrates appreciation for the artist's time and dedication.
As for manicures, pedicures, or any nail service, Amy Ling Lin, CEO of Sundays Nail Salon, notes that while complexity and duration can influence the tip, the overall experience and the technician's professionalism weigh more heavily. Tipping is optional but constitutes a significant part of a nail technician's income, providing crucial support and motivation for maintaining high standards.
Sophie Bolvary, licensed massage therapist at SoulBeing Wellness, emphasizes that tipping practices for massages hinge on the setting. In a spa, where therapists often split almost half of the service with the establishment, a 20% tip directly benefits the therapist. However, in private practice settings where therapists operate independently, tipping becomes optional.
In the case of facials, in upscale establishments where treatments may start at $250, estheticians may only receive 10% to 12% of that amount. Understanding budget constraints.
