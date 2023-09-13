Name Katherine Ann Moss Net Worth $70 Million Salary $6 Million + Sources of Income Modeling and acting Gender Female Date of Birth January 16, 1974 Age 49 years old Nationality British Profession Model, actor

Known for defying traditional beauty standards with her unconventional good looks, British supermodel Kate Moss is a fashion icon who has earned a dazzling $70 million net worth. Born on January 16, 1974, in Croydon, London, Moss rose to global prominence in the 1990s as the face of the influential fashion designer Calvin Klein's brand.

Her career began at 14 in 1988 when Sarah Doukas of Storm Management discovered her, and at age 16, she gained fame with iconic black-and-white grunge photos. Her breakthrough was the "Levis for Girls" campaign, and she emerged as the "anti-supermodel" of the '90s due to her unique, "waifish" look, representing the "heroin chic" trend.

Despite a drug scandal, she quickly bounced back, signing 18 new contracts, with major brands like Burberry, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2007, she launched a successful clothing line for Topshop, earned recognition at the British Fashion Awards in 2013, and designed a second Topshop line in 2014.

Kate Moss's primary sources of income have been modeling and endorsement deals with high-profile fashion brands, including Chanel, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balenciaga. Moss also designed clothing and created perfumes for Topshop to supplement her wealth and create a more lucrative personal image.

During her peak years, Moss earned well over $10 million annually, and her unique look and style made her a sought-after figure among fashion labels. Apart from her successful modeling career, Kate Moss ventured into various businesses, designing her own clothing line for Topshop, which reportedly raked in $3.7 million for her. She also designed handbags for Longchamp and posed nude for Playboy magazine in 2013.

Kate Moss owns real estate properties, including a 10-bedroom property in Oxfordshire Cotswold, which she bought for approximately $2.5 million. In 2011, she acquired a mansion in London's Highgate district for around $9.9 million. The property is spread over an area of 6,728 square feet.

Kate Moss's personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships and controversies. She dated Jefferson Hack, with whom she has a child, and had a relationship with Pete Doherty. In 2011, she married Jamie Hince, but the marriage ended in divorce four years later. Moss has also been romantically linked to Count Nikolai von Bismarck. Kate Moss faced controversy in 2005 when photos of her allegedly using cocaine with Pete Doherty were published. Kate Moss had also dated Johnny Depp, and was among those who testified for him in a defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Kate Moss received a Special Recognition Award at the British Fashion Awards in 2013.

What is Kate Moss's net worth?

Kate Moss's net worth is estimated at $70 million.

What age did Kate Moss have her baby?

She had a baby at the age of 28.

Why does Kate Moss stand out as a model?

She became the symbol for the so-called “heroin chic” generation that followed the grunge style.

