5 Summer Jobs for All Ages That Can Help You Make $1,000 or More a Week

The best aspect is that you can work a summer job on the side while maintaining your regular job.

Even if you work a full-time job for the rest of the year, it's a good idea to look for a summer job when the school year ends and the weather gets warmer. When you think of a summer job, you think of teens but summer internships are not limited just to teenagers or young adults but for anyone and everyone and they have been around for a while. Whatever stage of life you are in, they are a terrific way to supplement your income. These occupations can pay up to $1,000 a week or more, depending on how much time and work you put in. The best aspect is that you can work a summer job on the side while maintaining your regular job.

Image Source: Photo by David Kanigan |Pexels

One of the most common summertime jobs is landscaping, which may even bring in a high income. Expert in this field Tom Blake estimates that with enough labor, you may earn up to $1,000 per week. "The easiest way to start is by finding a local landscaping company that needs extra help," Blake suggests. "You could earn $18 to $25 an hour or even more, depending on where you live. So, by working a few mornings, you could make a big chunk of that $1,000 goal."

If you are the type who likes to take charge, you could boost your earnings by starting your own landscaping business. This app, Lawn Love helps connect people who need their lawns done with folks like you who can do it. "With Lawn Love, you can start your own landscaping business as a freelancer," Blake explains. "You decide how much you want to charge and when you're available. They even say you could make over $1,000 a week using their platform," says Blake.

If you want to get fit for the summer and earn some extra cash, why not try being a mover? It's like getting a workout and making money at the same time! According to Nick Valentino, who knows a lot about this stuff, moving can pay pretty well if you're strong and healthy. "There are lots of hours available on weekends, or you can work during the week if that suits you better," Valentino says. "And you can find moving companies hiring all over the country."

Moving houses (representative image) | Photo by Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

Whether you work as a freelancer year-round or only during the summer, it's the original side gig. Why not use your talent for creating websites as a means of earning extra money and staying warm indoors? "You can easily make $50 to $100 or more per hour as a skilled freelancer," says Julia Lozanov, who knows a lot about this stuff. "To make over $1,000 a week, you'll need to work about 10 to 15 hours a week at the higher end of that pay range ($80 to $100 per hour). This means having skills that people want, finding clients, and being organized to get the work done well and on time." Additionally, according to Lozanov, the secret to earning a good living from side gigs is to maximize each hour you work by applying your skills and flexibility.

A great option to get some extra money is by being a pet sitter, especially if you enjoy being around animals. Taking care of pets while their owners are gone can earn you about $16 per hour on average. However, there are instances where you might make even more money—up to $24 per hour! It all relies on factors such as the demands of the pet, your level of experience, and whether you will need to spend several days with the pet. "Dog sitting is awesome because you get to hang out with cute pups and make money at the same time," says Emily Blocher, who knows a lot about this. "You get to decide how much you want to charge and when you want to work. Plus, you get to enjoy some fresh air while walking with a furry friend. And it's always nice to make friends with the pet's family!"

Dog sitting (representative image) | Photo by Emir Bozkurt |Pexels

This summer, you can earn an adequate living by helping students who require study assistance. Offering private tutoring sessions can make you a respectable living whether the students are taking additional classes or simply wish to continue their education during the break. Approximately $35 per hour is what ZipRecruiter indicates you may make.