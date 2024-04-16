Top 3 Tips From Experts That Will Help You Succeed as a Freelancer on LinkedIn

Wish to create a killer LinkedIn profile? LinkedIn is the place to go for networking and business growth, regardless of your lifestyle—freelancing, hosting your own show, or working for yourself. Previously exclusive to those working 9 to 5, everyone is now using LinkedIn. Here are some LinkedIn trade secrets from a few self-employed people and small business owners that might help you benefit from this platform.

Maximize your LinkedIn results (representative image) | Photo by Christina Morillo | Pexels

With more than one billion users worldwide, LinkedIn is a massive social networking platform. Although it's been around for a while and is mostly used by working professionals to network and look for jobs, small business owners may also use it to enhance their profiles and draw in customers. Here are some reasons why creating a LinkedIn profile and getting active on it might be profitable if you're freelancing or working for yourself:

While having a fantastic website is great, you should also use your LinkedIn profile to highlight your abilities and offerings. Keep the About section brief and concentrated on you and your job. You can summarize your strongest suit in your Profile headline, whether it's innovative copywriting, animation, or graphic design.

Don't forget to complete these areas as well:

Experience: Share relevant projects and work history, whether it's full-time, freelance, or contract gigs.

Education: Include any industry courses you've taken, and you don't need to include your school info if it's not relevant.

Licenses and certifications: Highlight any qualifications or certifications you have.

Leveraging LinkedIn for professional growth (representative image) | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Did you know LinkedIn isn't just for networking—it can also be a goldmine for winning new business? Mo Kanjilal, from Watch This Sp_ce, shares, “The reach you get on LinkedIn for free is amazing. We've connected with so many different people and won new clients, got speaking gigs, collaboration offers, and more.

"Your business type and the online communities frequented by your target audience will determine how successful you are on LinkedIn. When Watch This Sp_ce connects with CEOs, HR directors, and senior managers, Mo finds it works wonderfully."

"You need to research to find out where your target audience hangs out," Mo explains. LinkedIn is a terrific tool for keeping in touch with previous clients as well as for attracting new ones. It helps me stay visible and credible so that people think of me first when they're ready to buy," Charlotte explains.

Networking (representative image) | Photo by fauxels | Pexels

Whether you call it "thought leadership" or not, sharing your views on LinkedIn is a terrific way to connect with others and build a stronger personal network. Mo suggests, “I post different content myself to the company. I share opinions, and I’m not afraid to say what I think.” Observe market trends and express your opinions in debates and blogs. Charlotte says that encouraging others to express their ideas in the comments is a great approach to increasing engagement and broadening your reach. She also advocates highlighting knowledge-sharing and starting conversations. As your company expands, things may change. Maintain your services, keep your contact information updated on your LinkedIn profile, and follow industry pages that interest you.

