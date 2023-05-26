Why Gen Zers Are Choosing Freelancing Over 9-To-5 Jobs

Freelancing has been part of conversations more than ever now as many of us are stepping away from the traditional nine-to-five jobs. There has been a massive shift in the work culture. A lot of Gen Zers see freelancing as a more viable choice for them. According to a survey by freelance platform Fiverr, Gen Zers from around the world are increasingly gravitating towards freelancing.

"Freelancing serves as a major draw for a generation eager to pursue their passions, hone their skills, and have more control over their earnings and career trajectory," said Gali Arnon, CMO of Fiverr, in the report.

Those Who Chose The Freelance Life

Pexels | Caio

Gigi Robinson

Gigi Robinson, who is 24, has long struggled with chronic illnesses like Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and endometriosis. She started opening up about her struggles on platforms like TikTok and amassed a decent number of followers. She was soon approached for many brand ambassador opportunities and even did internships at companies like Paramount Pictures. "But I think going to school in Los Angeles, which is kind of like the mecca for influencer culture, became almost integrated into my workflow,” she said. After graduating she opened her company "It's Gigi" that encompasses her various income streams. "I wouldn’t go back to the corporate setting," she said.

Nathaniel DeSantis

After graduating from Furman University in 2019, Nathaniel DeSantis applied to hundreds of jobs. While at Greenville, South Carolina, he started reviewing podcasts with a friend and realised his love for creating content in this format. He started learning everything about audio engineering to grow his podcast. He eventually quit his manufacturing job after a year and called that period of life "getting my masters".

Marcos Rezende

Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

A UX Designer from Ontario, Canada, with more than a decade's experience, Marcos has worked in over 30 industries and multiple MNCs in the states. Some of his notable works include Ontario's COVID-19 dashboard, Urban Master Planning collaboration platform, and Reaction (kid's e-learning app), to name a few, as per Team Password.

Things Every Freelancer Needs To Know

Freelancing's ebb and flow is well known. The schedule is never really linear. You could go from having the world's time to being "president like busy" in a day. One needs to have reasons to get into freelancing as it's never going to be a bed of roses. Handling difficult and demanding clients is not going to be easy. You might even have to work pro bono just to prove your capabilities and that's okay if you are just starting out. Freelancing also requires planning ahead as there's no pressure from the management and you might get complacent with your work. With that in mind, let's look at the reasons Gen Zers are gravitating towards this way of life.

Gen Z and Freelance: Gig Economy

Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

According to TechRepublic, nearly half of Generation Z is opting for freelance. Gen Zers belong to the virtual world and this generation was no older than 12 when the first iPhone was released. Generation Z hates monotony, they don't want to work in the same setting for the rest of their lives, and they are always looking for freedom, a flexible lifestyle, and the ability to travel and work. A writer wants their writing to be their solace and Gen Zers are making that a reality. Freelancing is also permitting this generation to look for more fulfilling roles and never settle for anything less than what they want.