Report Reveals 90% of Tech Executives Want to Hire Freelancers; Here’s Why

As world jumps on the AI bandwagon with tech companies at the helm of it, the disruptors in the industry are increasingly turning to freelancers after realizing what the wider talent pool can offer. A new report released by Fiverr International, "Strategic Insights: Leveraging Freelance Talent in Tech" provides a deep insight into the current problems that executives face. "When researching this report, we wanted to create a robust analysis of the problems that tech executives are facing, to provide them with tangible and actionable solutions," the report read.

Image Source: Photo by Roberto Nickson | Pexels

Also Read: Here's What Makes Naperville The Best US City To Live In For 2024

The report found that companies in general are optimistic about AI and machine learning, with almost 77% of executives remaining positive about the AI revolution and over 40% deeming it necessary to become future-proof. Many company leaders also reported success post-AI integration and said it exponentially boosted operational efficiency.

Therefore, companies are now seeking employees with expertise in AI, machine learning, software, app development, and cybersecurity. The study also revealed that 27% think problem-solving and critical thinking are crucial in today's world. This is why 90% of the executives are open to leveraging freelancers during the peak stress periods for all these needs.

The study found that companies were increasing their dependence on freelancers, with over 28% of firms needing freelancers in their operations. Over 21% of companies said they need freelancer workers daily while 30% said they need them every two to three days.

“89.7% of [tech] executives are amenable to leveraging freelancers during peak stress periods, showcasing a strategic embrace of flexible workforce models for optimal operational agility” https://t.co/4UZS00eWj2 — Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) March 26, 2024

Also Read: Why This Former Investment Banker Left a $300K Salary to Become a YouTube Influencer

The study also found that 50% of the companies were facing issues with combating cybercrime. 40% of the surveyed companies are worrying about AI integration alongside other technologies while 39% faced hardships over talent acquisition. However, the main problem remains infrastructure with 53.2% of tech companies saying that they face challenges with it while 50.2% said maintaining company culture is also a huge issue. On the other hand, around 50.6% said securing the right talent is also a huge issue.

"The paper’s findings can ultimately serve as a roadmap for executives looking to empower their teams to focus on innovation and growth while also improving talent retention and satisfaction,” said Maya Rosiman, General Manager of Fiverr Pro. “The report reveals that a strategic hiring approach must be multi-pronged to adequately address the compounding gaps in critical skills, as well as improve workplace culture across today’s tech companies," via Fiverr.

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Who Left Insurance Job to Become an Actor Lives on $17,000 In NYC; He's 'Happier Now'

Advancements in AI (representative image) | Getty Images | Photo by Andrea Vercelli

The research was conducted in partnership with Censuswide among a sample of 500 tech executives in the U.S. and the data was collected in February of 2024. Fiverr is an online marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers and says that it exists to "democratize access to talent and to provide talent."

Earlier, this year, the CEO of Fiverr, Micha Kaufman talked about how AI will be the driving force behind innovation from now on."All in all, we believe AI will be a multiyear tailwind for us to drive growth and innovation." The company recently reported a 10.1% growth in its Q4 revenue, with the company crediting the boom of AI for it. "Double-clicking on these numbers, we believe that the opportunities created by emerging technologies far outweigh the jobs they replace," Kaufman added.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘Too Young for This': Mum’s Way of Teaching Kids Finance Gets the Internet Talking

Ghost Jobs Are Now More Prevalent Than Ever, Here's How To Spot Them