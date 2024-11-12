ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon driver finds unusual message on doormat about the package. She knew what had to be done

The agent was lauded for noticing and following the instructions left by the user in a creative way.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from the door cam footage showing the delivery agent (Cover image source: TikTok | @pinkieberg)
It's not just great deals and a convenient return policy that makes Amazon the e-commerce giant that it is, its delivery drivers have played a major part in its rise as well. This was highlighted in a viral incident from 2018, which involved an Amazon delivery agent who "understood the assignment" by reading a special message on the doormat. The grateful customer shared the security cam footage making everyone appreciate the delivery driver's efforts.

An Amazon delivery driver rings the bell of a townhome (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Cherish Longaberger, also known as @pinkieberg on TikTok, was a psych student from Oklahoma, who received a special delivery back in 2021. As it turns out, Longaberger was rather secretive about her online purchases and she didn't want her husband to see the packages sitting at the doorstep. Thus, Longaberger got a special doormat with instructions for delivery agents. While most would miss the embroidered message, one sharp Amazon agent knew exactly what to do.

The agent skillfully stepped back after coming to the door and then carefully hid the package in the bushes. The customer shared security camera footage of the unusual delivery practice with the caption, "My Amazon driver understood the assignment."

@pinkieberg My Amazon driver understood the assignment 🤣🤣 best driver ever #amazon #amazondriver #mvp #understandtheassignment ♬ The Assignment - Young'n

 

What viewers couldn't see in the footage was the message on the doormat that said, "Please hide packages from husband." Longaberger told Fox News that she bought the special doormat from Ross Stores. The news outlet further reported that the delivery driver, Leeza Hall, saw the mat and made adjustments in order to comply with the instructions.

"The package was actually something my husband ordered and it was delivered the day before we saw the tape," Longaberger explained.  Longaberger further shared that her husband was the one who asked her about the missing package which made them check the Nest Camera. "..and we just died laughing," she said.

Several viewers in the comments lauded the actions of the agent and demanded better things for her. "next time put out snacks/drinks, she deserves it!" user @in5hane suggested. "Get her name and TIP HER!" @princessleahsmithlee demanded.

Screenshot of a comment praising the delivery agent (Image source:TikTok/@lonefox1606)
Many shared similar stories where delivery drivers went out of their way to accommodate customers' requests. "I have a mat that says the same so the delivery driver just put the box under the mat" @madamemim2020 joked. 

Screenshot of a comment sharing similar experience (Image source: TikTok/@baebeee22)
Longaberger's TikTok account shows that it wasn't just Hall who followed the doormat’s instructions. About five days after posting the original video, the creator shared another clip of an Amazon delivery driver who hid a package behind the same bushes.

@pinkieberg Ok I really didn’t expect it to happen again 🤣 this one’s for the guys- he came to hide the package too! #hideandseek #amazon #amazondrivers #mvp ♬ The Assignment - Tay Money

 

In a similar incident, another Amazon delivery agent went viral when creative @whisperfillies posted a video showing the guy flexing about his job. The viral clip starts with a voice in the background informing the delivery guy, "Hi, you are currently being recorded." To this, the guy says "Hi. I currently don't care because I'm Amazon!" He then continues to flex about being from Amazon and how "FedEx doesn't look like this. FedEx ain't built like this."

@whisperfillies When I was simply expecting some supplies for my art business, and instead I was delivered SO much more 😂. FedEx don’t look like this! #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #prime #fedex #happymail #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #artistsoninstagram #amazondriver #ringdoorbell #sculptor #fantasyartist #gymrat #gymaddict #gymlife ♬ original sound - Erin Noyes

 

He then exits the scene by flexing his muscles too. Viewers were impressed by the worker and demanded that Amazon give him a raise or a promotion. Some even suggested that he should be hired by the marketing or the PR team as he knew how to promote the brand.

For more updates and such entertaining content, follow Cherish Longaberger (@pinkieberg) on TikTok.

