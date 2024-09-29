ECONOMY & WORK
Customer tells Amazon delivery guy that he is being recorded. His reaction is priceless

The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
E-commerce has changed the way people shop, but increased convenience also means that the personal touch that was part of interactions between customers and salespersons or cashiers has disappeared. But as delivery drivers replace sales executives as part of the online experience, consumers have shared diverse experiences ranging from unpleasant to hilarious with them. One such incident going viral involves an Amazon delivery guy whose hilarious reaction to being recorded has captivated millions. Recently a TikTok user (@whisperfillies) posted a video that amassed 25.5 million views, with the caption, "When I was simply expecting some supplies for my art business, and instead I was delivered so much more. FedEx don’t look like this!"

The clip started with a voice in the background telling the Amazon delivery guy, "Hi, you are currently being recorded." To this, he amusingly responded, "Hi. I currently don't care because I'm Amazon!" In the rest of the video, the delivery executive is seen flexing about him being from Amazon. Towards the end, he says, "FedEx doesn't look like this. FedEx ain't built like this." He then exits the spaces by flexing and the internet is not calm about it. The viewers were impressed by his amusing reaction to the camera and viewers went on to ask Amazon to give the employee a raise. Some even suggested that Amazon should turn this video into a commercial and transfer him to the marketing and PR team. Others were instigating FedEx employees and wanted a battle between them and their peers at Amazon. 

One user @Mae Lingruen commented, "FedEx don't look like this." @thicccanadianbacon added, "'Hi I currently don’t care because I’m Amazon.' 10/10 energy." @Crystal Leah Hope remarked, "That last flex just to make sure you remember. Lol!" @Helloimsydney quipped, "Petition to have a silhouette of him flexing as Amazon’s new logo." @Marie Stephanie chimed in, "How can I add it on my Amazon delivery notes to request this man to deliver my packages." @leann brake mentioned, "Dude why can't I have this guy? Instead, I have the FedEx lady that yells at herself."

@Hailey Conaway exclaimed, "Everyone loves the Amazon delivery guy." @Tiffany Hazen commented, "I absolutely love this guy has humor. I wish my Amazon driver was like this. Lol." @fer suggested, "If Amazon doesn't use this on an ad they're sleeping on virality." @Jelisa M added, "Amazon and FedEx drivers need to do a battle!!!! Can't wait to see the FedEx driver who saw this. Hahaha." @Alice N Oscar asked, "What did you order from Amazon? I need to order that package to my house."

Other users such as @JT recommended, "Amazon’s CEO should make him an elite employee." @Makalyn quipped, "I’ve never seen someone so hyped to be an Amazon employee." @Lacie commented, "'I currently don't care because I'm Amazon,' was so real! Give this man a raise!" @just another NPC also advised, "This guy should legit get a raise. Transfer him to the PR team." @Vixy mentioned, "They should make this an official Amazon commercial."

@whisperfillies When I was simply expecting some supplies for my art business, and instead I was delivered SO much more 😂. FedEx don’t look like this! #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #prime #fedex #happymail #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #artistsoninstagram #amazondriver #ringdoorbell #sculptor #fantasyartist #gymrat #gymaddict #gymlife ♬ original sound - Erin Noyes

 

Follow Erin Noyes (@whisperfillies) for more amusing videos.

