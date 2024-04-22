This Millionaire Gave up His Wealth for a Social Experiment Which He Was Forced to Quit; Here’s Why

He started this experiment to show people that anybody can build an empire through hard work.

A YouTube content creator who gave up his millionaire life for a social experiment in which Mike Black wanted to prove to people that anyone could make $1 million (£808,000) in just 12 months went haywire leading Mike to quit the project after just 10 months, having accrued only $64,000 till then. "Health and family come first," says Mike who said that the two reasons which caused him to quit the project were health-related. Black says that he was forced to leave after his two autoimmune diseases stood in his way which caused him "chronic fatigue." Black who described himself as an "entrepreneur" initially struggled to get himself off the streets once he gave up his house, car, and livelihood.

Look at this guy.



He’s a millionaire who went homeless as a social experiment.



His goal? Prove that anyone can make $1M in 12 months with just a phone.



The story of Mike Black and what happened next: pic.twitter.com/eEHum8lDVz — EDDIE CHENG (@ecomEddie) April 18, 2024

"I have officially decided to end the project early. Now as much as it hurts me to do this, especially with just two months left, I feel like it's the right thing to do,' he announced on his YouTube channel. He started this experiment to show people that anybody can build an empire through hard work. He says, "I knew a lot of people who lost everything during the pandemic and they got depressed. I even had a friend that lost a $10 million business overnight," via Mirror.

"I've been dealing with a lot of things personally, and recently something's happened that has pushed me over the edge. My health has declined to the point where I need to start taking care of it. Throughout the entire project, we haven't shared it with you, but I've been in and out of the doctor's office, he then added.

YouTube | Mike Black

Black's idea was to build a business from scratch without help. However, the challenge was a difficult one. He soon found that nobody was even willing to give him water and he was also failing to get a roof on his head. He made his first $300 by selling furniture online. "One of the best things to sell are tables,' Black explained. 'I started taking ads on Craigslist in the free section, putting it on Facebook Marketplace, and selling it for a profit," he says."I acted as the middleman, handling all the logistics between the buyer and the seller," via Daily Mail. After a few weeks, he finally got so much money that he was able to rent an office space, and just in one month, he also got a house.

After three months, his experiment took off and he had already set himself up as a social media manager, managing land clients while also coming up with his brand of coffee. At this time, he felt optimistic. However, four months into the challenge, his father was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they had just started chemo which led him to question his social experiment. However, he still kept going. He ended the challenge after completing 10 months with just 60 days left to run. He believes the experiment was successful as it helped to demonstrate how it's possible to rebuild anybody's life from scratch.