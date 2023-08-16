Name Emmitt Perry Jr. aka Tyler Perry Net Worth $1 Billion Salary $80 Million Annual Income $165 Million Sources of Income Acting, Writing, Comedy, Filmmaking Gender Male Date of Birth September 13, 1969 Age 53 Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, Playwright, Film Producer, Television producer, Actor, Film director, Theatre Director, Television Director, Author, Songwriter

Tyler Perry's Netflix project "A Jazzman's Blues" has just bagged him the 2023 Humanitas Award (an award for film and television writing). Here's a look at his net worth, assets, earnings, ventures, and more.

Also Read: Despite Personal Life Troubles 'Queen of Pop' Britney Spears Amassed a Net Worth of $60 Million

Tyler Perry, a multi-talented director, actor, producer, and writer, has achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming a billionaire. According to Forbes, Perry, 53, has earned over $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005. His net worth currently stands at an impressive $1 billion, per Cosmopolitan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Also Read: Diamond-Studded Toilet, Crystal Bathtub, Ghost Detector and More, 10 Times Celebrities Blew Money On Bizarre Stuff

Tyler Perry's owns 100 percent of the content he has created, including more than 1,200 television episodes, two dozen stage plays and 22 movies. His famous "Madea" movies alone have grossed over $660 million with Perry netting approximately $290 million in profits. His ability to also produce his projects besides acting has allowed him to retain a significant share of the profits.

Also Read: Motel Janitor to $1.2 Billion Net Worth: The Awe-Inspiring Journey of Yanolja Founder Lee Su-Jin

Perry's creative ventures have propelled him to even greater financial heights. He secured a groundbreaking deal with TBS, earning a reported $138 million from a $200 million agreement to air 90 episodes of "House of Payne," which he fully owns. He holds a 25 percent equity stake in BET+ as part of a deal with ViacomCBS, which nets him a staggering $150 million annually. As of 2020, Forbes estimated Tyler Perry's net worth--$300 million in cash and investments, a $60 million stake in BET, $40 million in properties, $320 million from his creative works library, and $280 million linked to Tyler Perry Studios, Market Realist had reported.

Tyler Perry Studios, which he established in 2019, boasts 12 soundstages and sets, offering him full control over his content production. This studio has opened doors for him to generate revenue from various projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry Studios (@tylerperrystudios)

Perry is reportedly building a sprawling new $100 million mega-mansion near the Tyler Perry Studios headquarters. In 2009, Perry paid $6.4 million for a 14,000-square-foot residence on 20 acres on the island of White Bay Cay in the Bahamas. In 2018, Perry sold his 10-bedroom home in Los Angeles's Mulholland Estates (bought just nine months earlier for $14.5 million) for a staggering $15.6 million to rapper and songwriter Pharrell Williams. Perry also custom-built a 25,000-square-foot mansion on a 22.5-acre property inside a gated community called the Beverly Ridge Estates in LA.

2022 $800 million 2023 $1 Billion

Tyler Perry's influence extends to his significant social media presence:

Instagram 7.4 million Twitter 6.6 million Facebook 15 million

Tyler Perry donated $2.75 million in February 2023 to assist elderly homeowners in Atlanta with their property taxes. He supported organizations like the NAACP with a $1 million donation in 2009. Perry's generosity extends beyond monetary contributions; he famously offered his Los Angeles home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a time of need.

Tyler Perry's contributions to the entertainment industry have earned him recognition and awards, including multiple NAACP Image Awards and BET Awards. His impact on film, television, and theater has solidified his place as a trailblazer and innovator.

Image Source: David Livingston/Getty Images

Are Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele together?

No, Tyler Perry and Gelila separated in 2020.

What philanthropic effort is Tyler Perry known for?

Tyler Perry is recognized for his charitable contributions, including donations to organizations like the NAACP and helping homeowners with taxes.

How many "Madea" films are there?

There are a total of 14 "Madea" films made by Tyler Perry.

More from MARKETREALIST

'Eleven' Is Worth $14 Million: A Look Into Young English Actor Millie Bobby Brown's Salary, Career

Keanu Reeves Reportedly Made $40,000 Per Word For 'John Wick 4', Here's How It Boosted His $380 Million Net Worth