Is There Anything Tyler Perry Can't Do? Owns Billion-Dollar Media Empire

Perry has led an impressive career in the television and film industry and learned all he knows about the entertainment business on his own. As he told Forbes, "I had no mentors... I didn't go to business school." During Perry's early 20s, he started writing scripts and used his saved $12,000 to rent performance space in Atlanta.

His first stage play, I Know I've Been Changed, didn't find much success initially, but Perry revised the show and its concept and gradually gained a following. Perry used ticket sales from his stage productions to help finance his first movie, Diary of A Mad Black Woman in 2005.