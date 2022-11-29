Andrew Lincoln Built His Net Worth as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'
Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead television series were pleasantly surprised to see the character Rick Grimes show up at the end of the Season 11 finale on Nov. 20.
Grimes was thought to have died in a bridge explosion in Season 9. In the finale's last scene, Grimes appears very much alive, standing in front of what looks like the Philadephia skyline. “We’re the ones who live,” he says as a helicopter hovers above him.
Andrew Lincoln plays Grimes in The Walking Dead. He has built his net worth through the role. What is his net worth? Keep reading for all the details.
What is Andrew Lincoln’s net worth?
British actor Andrew Lincoln built his net worth by portraying Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lincoln has a net worth of $16 million, and he earns $650,000 per episode of The Walking Dead.
Andrew Lincoln
Actor
Net worth: $16 Million
Andrew Lincoln is a British actor who plays Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes in the popular AMC television series The Walking Dead. After nine seasons with the show, Lincoln's character was supposedly killed and he left the show in 2019. However, he appeared in the Season 11 finale on Nov. 20, 2022. In 2023, Lincoln will reprise his role as Grimes in a six-part TV series.
Lincoln has been acting since he was 14 years old when he was cast in his school production of Oliver! He studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. Born Andrew Clutterbuck, he adopted the stage name Andrew Lincoln at the onset of his acting career.
Although Lincoln is most known for his role as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, he appeared in other television series and movies, including the Christmas favorite rom-com, Love Actually, in 2003.
Lincoln got the role that would change his life in 2010 when he was cast as Grimes, a sheriff’s deputy who wakes up from a coma to find the world is a zombie apocalypse. Lincoln portrayed Grimes for nine seasons of the show and received numerous accolades. He was named Best Actor on Television by the Saturn Awards in 2015 and 2017 and nominated several other times. He has also been recognized as the Best TV Hero and Favorite TV Anti-Hero at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards.
Lincoln left 'The Walking Dead' to spend more time with his family.
Lincoln left the series in 2018. He confirmed his pending departure with fans at the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln indicated he was leaving the popular show to spend more time with his family. He is married to Gael Anderson, daughter of Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, and the couple has two children.
“I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older,” Lincoln told EW. “It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”
However, how Lincoln’s departure was scripted in the Season 9 finale was a big hint that he, or at least his character Grimes, would eventually be back. Subsequent seasons of the show included clues that Grimes may still be alive.
Lincoln will reprise Grimes in a six-part series.
Behind the scenes, Lincoln was talking with TWD producers about reprising his role as Grimes in a movie, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on that. At this year’s Comic-Con, Lincoln and fellow TWD actor Danai Gurira, who plays Grimes’ love interest Michonne, announced their story would continue in a six-episode series in 2023 rather than in movie theaters.
"I personally can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the band back together," Lincoln said during the Comic-Con announcement.