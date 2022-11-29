Andrew Lincoln Built His Net Worth as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead television series were pleasantly surprised to see the character Rick Grimes show up at the end of the Season 11 finale on Nov. 20.

Grimes was thought to have died in a bridge explosion in Season 9. In the finale's last scene, Grimes appears very much alive, standing in front of what looks like the Philadephia skyline. “We’re the ones who live,” he says as a helicopter hovers above him.