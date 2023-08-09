 How 11-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Built a $100 Million Empire Reviewing Toys on YouTube

Ryan Kaji is one of YouTube’s biggest stars and highest-paid social media influencers. The 11-year-old reviews toys on his YouTube channel, Ryan's World, which his parents started when he was 3 years old. Ryan’s World has extended from a brand into an empire. Recently, Ryan Kaji expanded his portfolio with the launch of a content initiative called “Ryan’s World Ninja Adventures.”

Kaji is donning a ninja outfit to star in "Ryan’s World Ninja Adventures," a multi-pronged content initiative created through a partnership between the Kaji family’s Sunlight Entertainment and their partner's pocket. Over the years, Ryan's World has expanded to nine separate channels with each focusing on a different identity.

At present, all of the Ryan family’s channels collectively have over 54 million subscribers on YouTube. The brand has also launched several product lines and content initiatives which have helped Ryan amass a multimillion-dollar net worth.

Ryan Kaji has a massive net worth of $100 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from YouTube, Ryan’s family has licensed his name and brand to over 5,000 of "Ryan's World" products which bring in hundreds of millions in revenue.

The bulk of Ryan Kaji's wealth comes from views on YouTube. His parents started uploading his toy review videos in 2015 to the channel Ryan Toys Review (the former name of Ryan's World) when they realized that Kaji had a special talent for content creation.

Later, his channel was renamed Ryan’s World and it has garnered over 40 billion views on the platform, according to Social Blade. The view count on his most-watched video stands at 2 billion since it was uploaded in 2016.

He first garnered popularity in the 'unboxing' genre and then expanded into creating content, characters and even shows for his vast audience. His honest reviews without the influence of manufacturers helped him gain the loyalty of his audience. As his popularity grew, his channel turned into a content powerhouse, and Ryan’s World became a highly sought-after brand.

Between 2016 and 2017 Ryan's World earned over $11 million in revenue, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was named the highest-paid YouTuber for the first time in 2018 with $22 million worth of revenue. According to Forbes' 2019 Highest Paid YouTubers List, Ryan's World set a record, earning an estimated $26 million from YouTube alone.

In 2022, the channel’s income further grew to $35 million, as per a report by Filmora. However, this income doesn't even include the money that the Kaji made from other endeavors.

Over the years, Ryan’s World has launched several product lines, endorsed brands, partnered with content producers and created video games. In 2022, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. collaborated with him to relaunch their Star Pal Kid's Meal toys (Carl's Jr.) and Wonderful Halos Mandarin oranges.

Kaji has also launched his range of toothpaste and toothbrushes under Kids Oral Care with Colgate. In 2021, Skechers launched sneakers under Ryan’s World collection, which is co-created by Ryan Kaji.

Among other products, he has launched toys, slime, action figures, stuffed animals, T-shirts, and more in collaboration with PocketWatch and Bonkers Toys. According to a Guardian report, Ryan's World earned an estimated $200 million from branded toys and clothing in 2020.

Kaji became a published author with Ryan's World which became the biggest-selling magazine in the Children's sector in 2019, per MEA WorldWide. He has also published Ryan's World Amazing Sticker Scenes (book) and Ryan's World Ultimate Guide (magazine).

Kaji signed a deal with Amazon Kids+ to create the show “Ryan Super Spy”, a live-action and animated show that will feature 30-minute episodes, Knowinsiders reported.

He also reportedly signed a multimillion-dollar, deal for his TV series on Nickelodeon, called "Ryan's Mystery Playdate" in collaboration with PocketWatch, as per The Guardian. The 20-episode preschooler television series aired on Nick Jr.

In 2017, the video game "Race with Ryan" was released and later another game called “Ryan's World” was launched on the popular gaming platform Roblox. Kaji partnered with Roblox for a deal that would get him 70 percent part of the sales made within the game, as per a Wall Street Journal report. With 36.2 million users every day, Kaji earns more than $1 million every year from the game, as per the report.

The Kaji family first launched merchandised products on a global scale in 2018 and made $42 million in sales in the very first year. In 2019, Ryan’s World released 1,000 products in over 75,000 stores which made more than $750 million, according to Tube Filter.

