Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries

The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Image Credits: Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images | Getty Images - shironosov (Representative)
Image Credits: Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images | Getty Images - shironosov (Representative)

At a time when most Americans are concerned about rising food prices, there's still a market for produce being sold at a premium. California-based Erewhon is often hailed as the world's most luxurious and expensive grocery store, which has become a viral destination for TikTokers for its outrageous prices. The store which is frequented by celebrities has also attracted content creators who pick up expensive items to create content. One such TikToker, Vanessa (@vanessaleen) recently went viral for revealing the exorbitant price of berries at the store. 

An employee wearing a mask walks out of an Erewhon store | Getty Images | Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld
An employee wearing a mask walks out of an Erewhon store | Getty Images | Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld

Pricey Berries Leave a Sour Aftertaste

As Vanessa shared her experience of shopping at Erewhon, she picked up products to check their prices and asked her friend to guess the price of a box of mixed berries at the organic supermarket. Taking a wild guess, her friend said $19-$20 while Vanessa guessed that they could be worth $24. Both their guesses were above the average prices since they expected the item to be expensive in line with the store's reputation.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @vanessaleen
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @vanessaleen

But to their shock, when Vanessa turned the box around, they realized that the price was a whopping $41.18. However, the size of the box was considerably large, but it still cost $12 per pound, which is significantly more than the average price of berries.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @vanessaleen
Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @vanessaleen

Vanessa and her friend weren't the only ones to be shocked as viewers were equally surprised to see the price celebrities and rich people were paying just for berries. "I said $8-12 and the way I gasped," wrote one of the users called @magnolia.firefly.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @jacquelineconde2
Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @jacquelineconde2

On the other hand, some viewers were already prepared for what was coming. "I said $81 nothing from Erewhon surprises me anymore," @balderoine wrote. 

@vanessaleen i was berry surprised 😳 #erewhonmarket #erewhon #erewhonhaul #groceries #haul #groceryhaul #guesstheprice #guess #fypage #fypシ゚viral #foryou_ ♬ original sound - vanessa

 

Vanessa didn't stop at berries in her series of videos and went on to share the shocking cost of similar items. She shared that a box of pomegranate seeds cost $34 and a box of sliced watermelon cost $26.12 at the store.

@vanessaleen Replying to @latcat what were your guesses?? be honest!! 😅🤗🤣 #erewhonmarket #erewhon #erewhonhaul @Erewhon Market #guesstheprice #guess #groceryshopping #haul ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman

 

Furthermore, a tub of dragon fruit cost $29.30, a box of cucumbers was up for $27.19 and a box of organic potatoes with rosemary cost $25.72. Even common items such sweet potatoes cost $24.03 and green beans were priced at $25.01.

@vanessaleen i want it 👀 #erewhon #erwhonmarket #erwhonmarketprices #erewhonhaul #guesstheprices #market #groceryshopping #fruit ♬ som original - Raquel

 

Why is Erewhon So Expensive?

Erewhon charges high prices for products that it describes as organic and macro-focused, but that alone does not justify the rates. Another factor behind the pricing is that several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Haily Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophia Richie Grange, and more, frequently shop at the store and some of them have collaborated with the brand to introduce viral smoothies named after them.

 

The New York Times once called the organic supermarket “the unofficial hangout for the young, beautiful, and bored." Even the owners of the store embrace the label. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Erewhon’s co-owner, Tony Antoci said, “It doesn’t bother me because it is true. We are catering to the affluent.”

 

Thus, The Erewhon Market focuses on providing an exclusive shopping experience, and high-quality products for those who can afford it, the Daily Meal reported.

For more such videos and content on thrift fashion, follow Vanessa (@vanessaleen) on TikTok.

