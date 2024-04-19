Woman Suspicious About $300 Internet Streaming Bill From Xfinity; Here’s What Netizens Say

The woman claimed something fishy was going on with Xfinity as her bill kept rising every month and it was not offering any deals or cuts.

With higher-than-normal inflation, utility costs in America have skyrocketed over the past couple of years. Jaime (@jamiegoesdigital) posted a video on TikTok complaining about her exorbitant internet streaming bill from Xfinity, one of the most popular service providers in the country. Jamie claimed that her bill kept rising every month and suspected that there was “something fishy” going on with the company.

In the video, which now has over 440,000 views, Jamie says that her Xfinity bill has gone up to $300. She explains that this was for a bundled plan that included mobile, internet, streaming, and a landline which she doesn’t even need. She then claims that last month her bill was $280, which also marked an increase. She even called the company and asked if something could be done about the sky-high charges but the customer executive told her that nothing could be done and the company was not offering any deals. “Like, basically, you’re SOL," she said in the video.

Jaime then explains that she likes her Xfinity package because it allows her husband to watch sports as well. However, she adds that she cannot be paying $200 just for him to watch football. Thus, she says she is going to cancel her streaming plan and go for YouTube TV which would be like $70. She says even after canceling the TV plan, she was told the internet would still be $140 which she found to be steep.

Jamie says that she was again offered no deals or price breaks which she finds strange. “Something is fishy there. Like, are they being bought out?” she says in the video. In the end, she touches on the subject of rising costs. She says it is the new norm of trying to survive and “keep ahead of the price gouging” tactics from companies.

The comments on the video highlighted that it is a common problem across the country. Furthermore, the plight of millions of internet users is set to increase as The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which helps provide communities with access to the internet is likely to run out of funding in April 2024, per the ACLU.

One viewer (@charlotteh443) said it was the same for her when they had Xfinity for 28 years. The user said they switched to AT&T and are still paying about $180. They said it was better than their previous plan but “still too much.”

Meanwhile, one user rightly pointed out that a customer’s relationship with a provider is not the same anymore. The viewer (@kwygf) said being loyal to companies doesn’t mean anything anymore and customers constantly need to be looking for the next best deal. Even Jamie agreed with the user and said people have to do too much work to get a good deal.

Meanwhile, several users shared some hacks and tips that they used to lower their bills. One viewer (@philly_momma) said that they too cut their connection with Xfinity and switched to Roku streaming instead. The user claimed that they were saving up to $300 now. They even said they used the cash to go on a vacation.

