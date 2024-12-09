ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well

Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Bob Barker on 'The Price Is Right' in 1980 (Cover image source: YouTube | Retro Warehouse)
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Bob Barker on 'The Price Is Right' in 1980 (Cover image source: YouTube | Retro Warehouse)

Vanna White is a familiar face for fans of the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune," but before she got her big break with it, she had a stint on "The Price is Right." Like any other struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on the screen. Reflecting on her appearance on another show that has been popular for decades, White shared that it didn't go well for her on "The Price is Right."

Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Retro Warehouse)
Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Retro Warehouse)

When Vanna White Appeared as a Contestant 

The loss of the iconic host of "The Price Is Right", Bob Barker, sent many celebrities rushing to their social media accounts to post tributes. One of them was White who expressed her gratitude towards Barker for introducing her to game shows and shared a sweet moment between the two on The Price Is Right. 

“When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker. Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you," she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

 

In the 1980 episode, White appeared on stage with a light blue “Get Serious” T-shirt which made her an icon. Barker called her onstage in a memorable "come on down" moment where White ran to the contestants’ row.

 

Her t-shirt spawned a funny quip from Barker who explained to the audience how there are monitors for the backstage crew. He said that a member of the crew responded to White's “get serious” t-shirt out loud saying “‘I am… I am.’” Barker then mischievously smiled at White and said, “I thought you’d like to know that.”

Didn't Win a "Doggone Thing"

While White got her moment on the show, she failed to make it through and compete for the prizes on the stage. Decades later, she appeared on the 50th-anniversary special of The Price Is Right, where she shared her experience. “I didn’t win a doggone thing,” White said in a conversation with the show's current host, Drew Carey.

 

Nevertheless, just two years after appearing on "The Price Is Right," White bagged her iconic part as a co-host on "Wheel Of Fortune" in 1982. Alongside Pat Sajak, she became one of the most iconic faces of American TV, carrying the show for over 40 seasons.

However, it all changed when Sajak announced that the 41st season would be his last. White bid an emotional farewell ahead of Sajak’s last episode in a candid pretaped tribute. Barely holding back tears in the video, White said, "When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did."

 

White has since extended her contract to stay on the show for two more seasons. She now fulfills her co-hosting duties alongside Sajak's successor, Ryan Seacrest. However, the iconic duo of Sajak and White is set to return in the spinoff of the show, "Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune" for one last stint. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
5 hours ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
6 hours ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
1 day ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
1 day ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
2 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
2 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
4 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
4 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
4 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
4 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
5 days ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
5 days ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
5 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
5 days ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
6 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
6 days ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
7 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
Dec 1, 2024
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
The woman revealed that her aunt received the artwork as a gift to thank her for a pillow.
Dec 1, 2024