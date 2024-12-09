Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well

Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.

Vanna White is a familiar face for fans of the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune," but before she got her big break with it, she had a stint on "The Price is Right." Like any other struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on the screen. Reflecting on her appearance on another show that has been popular for decades, White shared that it didn't go well for her on "The Price is Right."

Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Retro Warehouse)

When Vanna White Appeared as a Contestant

The loss of the iconic host of "The Price Is Right", Bob Barker, sent many celebrities rushing to their social media accounts to post tributes. One of them was White who expressed her gratitude towards Barker for introducing her to game shows and shared a sweet moment between the two on The Price Is Right.

“When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker. Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you," she wrote in the caption.

In the 1980 episode, White appeared on stage with a light blue “Get Serious” T-shirt which made her an icon. Barker called her onstage in a memorable "come on down" moment where White ran to the contestants’ row.

Her t-shirt spawned a funny quip from Barker who explained to the audience how there are monitors for the backstage crew. He said that a member of the crew responded to White's “get serious” t-shirt out loud saying “‘I am… I am.’” Barker then mischievously smiled at White and said, “I thought you’d like to know that.”

Didn't Win a "Doggone Thing"

While White got her moment on the show, she failed to make it through and compete for the prizes on the stage. Decades later, she appeared on the 50th-anniversary special of The Price Is Right, where she shared her experience. “I didn’t win a doggone thing,” White said in a conversation with the show's current host, Drew Carey.

Nevertheless, just two years after appearing on "The Price Is Right," White bagged her iconic part as a co-host on "Wheel Of Fortune" in 1982. Alongside Pat Sajak, she became one of the most iconic faces of American TV, carrying the show for over 40 seasons.

However, it all changed when Sajak announced that the 41st season would be his last. White bid an emotional farewell ahead of Sajak’s last episode in a candid pretaped tribute. Barely holding back tears in the video, White said, "When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did."

White has since extended her contract to stay on the show for two more seasons. She now fulfills her co-hosting duties alongside Sajak's successor, Ryan Seacrest. However, the iconic duo of Sajak and White is set to return in the spinoff of the show, "Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune" for one last stint.