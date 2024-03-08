Household Bill Pay Report Reveals 4% Increase in Average Annual Expenditure

US citizens have been enduring economic adversities caused by the rising cost of living for quite some time now. Doxo, a bill payment service, released its annual Household Bill Pay report recently, which provides insights into the rising cost of living. According to the report, there has been a 4% increase in the average annual expenditure on household bills by consumers compared to last year.

According to the report, the market size of household bills has been precisely quantified. It was revealed that Americans collectively spend $3.35 trillion annually on the 10 most essential household bills.

When considering data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicating a real median household income of approximately $74,755, coupled with Doxo’s estimation that the average U.S. household expends $25,513 per year on these essential bills, it becomes evident that households allocate approximately 34% of their income to these ten essential expenses.

Furthermore, the Doxo report highlights that 40% of households in the U.S. are obligated to pay a monthly mortgage, with the average mortgage amounting to approximately $1,402. Notably, the mortgage emerges as the most substantial household expenditure for many Americans, collectively amounting to $885 billion per year.

While housing expenses continue to dominate household budgets, the report also highlights an increase in spending across various transportation costs, such as auto insurance and auto loans. It was also found that Americans are allocating significant funds towards phone bills and healthcare expenses, which are often either covered by employers or deducted directly from their paychecks.

"While we’re starting to see an overall cooling of inflation, American sentiment towards their financial health remains bleak," said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at Doxo, via Business Wire. "70% of American consumers report they’re still worried about their financial well-being despite a stabilizing economy. With this ubiquitous sentiment, it’s never been more important for consumers to have a clear view of what they can expect for their household expenses."

According to Doxo's findings, the average household allocates $1,402 towards mortgage payments, $496 for auto loans, $362 for utilities, $209 for auto insurance, $121 for mobile phone services, $122 for cable and internet, $114 for health insurance, $87 for life insurance, and $85 for alarm and security services.

The bill pay service has compiled tens of millions of bill payments across 97% of U.S. zip codes, providing insights into regional spending patterns, revealing that states like California, New Jersey, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New York lead in mortgage expenditures, while auto loan expenses are higher in states such as North Dakota and Nevada.

The report uncovers hidden costs, including those associated with identity fraud, late fees, overdraft fees, and more. These hidden expenses collectively amount to a staggering $167 billion annually in consumer spending.

"Doxo’s 2024 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report provides the critical economic transparency that consumers, service providers, and policymakers alike will need to make better-informed decisions throughout the year," Powell states.

