ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."

She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots show Woman talking about the need to wash clothes after buying | (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @alexasnakol0)
Screenshots show Woman talking about the need to wash clothes after buying | (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @alexasnakol0)

Anyone would be excited about trying on a new dress as soon as they get home or the order is delivered. Most people end up wearing new clothes without washing, but Alexa, who goes by @alexasnakol0 on TikTok, posted a video telling people why they must wash dresses before wearing them. In the viral TikTok with more than 2.5 million views, she says that she was once afflicted by the nasty smell of mothballs.

Woman talks about why they need to wash clothes after buying | (Image Source: TikTok | @alexasnakol0)
Video of a woman narrating her experience after wearing unwashed new clothes | (Image Source: TikTok | @alexasnakol0)

The stench was actually coming from her pants which she realized after a long time. "PSA to wash your pants after you buy them before you wear them," the overlay text read, before Alexa shared how she just got her pants from Walmart and got the stench of mothballs while walking around. "And like all day I just been smelling mothballs and I just thought I was going crazy at this point," she said, and added, "I was like, I don’t know these moths must be following me. So I’m sitting here and I’m like, bro, there’s no way like the smell is just crazy."

TikTok | @
Woman talks about why people need to wash clothes after buying | (Image Source: TikTok | @alexasnakol0)

She then pointed her camera to show off the way she was seated. "And this is how I’m sitting. I’m sitting just like this,” she said. "I’m like mothballs, it smells like mothballs and I was done." She then stooped to smell her new pants and said, "Why do my pants smell like straight mothballs?” Alexa sniffed again before calling out the popular retailer, saying, "Walmart, do you put mothballs in y’all shipping containers or something? Cause…I thought I was going clinically insane. And like, I get it, sometimes you know, I wash my clothes before I wear them but this just wasn’t one of those days and it probably should’ve been."

Image Source: TikTok | @E18100
Screenshot of a comment asking people to wash clothes (Image Source: TikTok | @E18100)

Many in the comment section were surprised that she chose to wear the pants before washing them. "I’m sorry but who doesn’t wash any clothing they just bought ??" one of the top comments by @ashleeyvaldez read. "I work in retail, and people fr be trying stuff on with no undergarments on. So yes pls wash your clothes lol," @witchyqueen added. "Wait...doesn't everyone wash new clothes before wearing them?" @tina_d80 asked, while another used admitted that she is not used to washing clothes after buying them. "I’ve never washed clothes after buying them omg," @livni revealed. "It be taking me like 3-4 washes to get rid of the mothball smell," @Michael._ wrote.

Time reached out to  Dr. Susan Nedorost, a professor of dermatology at Case Western Reserve University to talk about the importance of washing clothes after bringing them home from the market. According to the professor, dispersed dyes present inside of new clothing can “bleed” out onto people’s skin which can result in allergic contact dermatitis. "By washing new clothing, you might remove a little extra dye and so have a lower exposure," she said. In some rare cases, these dyes can leak into someone's bloodstream and they could cause a lifetime allergic reaction. 

@alexasnakol0 I wont be making this mistake again TRUST 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

 

You can follow @alexasnakol0 on TikTok for more lifestyle content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
5 hours ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
6 hours ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
1 day ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
1 day ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
2 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
2 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
4 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
4 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
4 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
4 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
5 days ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
5 days ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
5 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
5 days ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
6 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
6 days ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
7 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
Dec 1, 2024
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
The woman revealed that her aunt received the artwork as a gift to thank her for a pillow.
Dec 1, 2024