ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say

Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO
Many felt people Perry should tell men to step up instead of asking women to settle (Cover image source: Instagram | Tyler Perry)
Many felt people Perry should tell men to step up instead of asking women to settle (Cover image source: Instagram | Tyler Perry)

Power dynamics in a relationship can be very delicate in a modern marriage. The climate has grown increasingly sensitive over time. Billionaire media mogul Tyler Perry faced backlash when he commented on relationship roles and power dynamics among African-American couples. Perry shared his opinion on an episode of the podcast "Keep It Positive, Sweetie" with actor Crystal Hayslett.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

 

Tyler Perry's controversial view on relationship dynamics

While speaking on love and relationships, Perry spoke about the financial dynamics of modern relationships. Before elaborating, Perry said, "I might get in trouble for saying this."

He then said, “In our society right now, black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men." He said if such women can find love, and if that man is good to them, loves them, and honors them and the house, it is okay for him to make less money.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

 

" [if he] does what he can … because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you. That’s somebody who came to love you at your worth," Perry said. 

He then added, "As long as he's secure in himself to know that, 'Yep, she makes most of the money, all I can pay is the light bill.' As long as she's comfortable enough to say, 'I'm gonna cover the mortgage and all the other stuff' ... that's fine."

Perry explained  that this may be a "hard" concept for some because people have set high standards and expectations.

"But when you talk about just someone to love and support you, I know people whose men can’t touch what they make, but when you see them together? That love, that support, that ‘I got you, babe,’ it’s a beautiful thing," he said in the podcast. 

 

While this was just an excerpt from the nearly hour-and-a-half interaction, it was enough to offend thousands of users on social media. Several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express outrage over Perry's comments. 

Users argued that Perry, who is an incredibly rich man, should encourage men to step up instead of encouraging women to settle.

"Why doesn't a rich black man like Tyler Perry share knowledge, insight, & tips with black men to position themselves to be better providers? Always asking black women to adjust & accommodate to a patriarch system we didn't create & is designed against us is insane to me," wrote user @Skorpeeyo5. 

Screenshot from the comments | X | @TDHReese
Screenshot from the comments | (Image source: X | @TDHReese)

Another user, @docsloosechange suggested, "No one should be surprised by this. look at the types of movies he makes. Tyler Perry can’t tell me to s#!t about relationships"

On the other hand, some women also came in defense of Perry as well. "So true. I make more than my husband does and at the beginning, it bothered him a lot. I make it my business to make sure he always knows regardless he is still the head of our household and the father figure and a man in my and our kid's lives. He’s awesome in every way," wrote user @yeseniaRNLatina. 

Screenshot from the replies | X | @itsmine49
Screenshot of a comment agreeing with Perry | (Image source: X | @itsmine49)

While the storm has died down, it sure left a mark on social media.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
39 minutes ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
11 hours ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
1 day ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
2 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
2 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
2 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
3 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
3 days ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
3 days ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
3 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
3 days ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
4 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
4 days ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
5 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
The woman revealed that her aunt received the artwork as a gift to thank her for a pillow.
6 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
7 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
Nov 30, 2024
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
ECONOMY & WORK
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
The content creator also started a GoFundMe page for the cashier to raise more money to reward her.
Nov 28, 2024