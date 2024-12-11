ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious

The moment became unforgettable for audiences, and the presenter was appreciated for his recovery.
Screenshots showing the presenter walking backward on and then falling off the treadmill (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the presenter walking backward on and then falling off the treadmill (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Apart from giving hope to generations that they can change their lives overnight, TV game shows such as "The Price is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune" are also known for some hilarious and awkward, yet memorable moments. Although such incidents are mostly harmless, at times they come at the expense of crew members, such as announcer George Gray who flew off a treadmill while trying to get creative. But right after the fall, he made a brilliant recovery, although he regretted his decision to go the extra mile.

Screenshot showing George Gray at the foot of the treadmill after falling off (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)
Screenshot showing George Gray at the foot of the treadmill after falling off (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)

How it Went Down

In the viral clip, after calling the contestant down to the stage, host Drew Carey let Gray take over and reveal the three amazing prizes that were up for grabs. One by one, the three prizes, a brand-new motorcycle, stove, and the fateful treadmill were revealed. While the first two featured were accompanied by models, the treadmill featured Gray walking on it backwards. Everything looked under control until Gray tried to step down from the treadmill.

Screenshot showing George Gray jogging backwards on the treadmill (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)
Screenshot showing George Gray jogging backwards on the treadmill (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)

He reached out for support which may have caused him to lose rhythm and subsequently his balance. As a result, Gray fell flat on his back as the belt pushed him off the treadmill. However, Gray, a professional who took over as full-time announcer from Rich Fields in 2011, didn't miss a beat and got back to work. 

Screenshot showing George Gray reading on after falling off the treadmill (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)
Screenshot showing George Gray reading on after falling off the treadmill (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)

He went on to graciously describe the Honda motorcycle, the double-oven gas range, and the compact treadmill while joking that it does not come with a much-needed 'Asprin'. By the end, Gray was back on the treadmill he ended his segment with a power pose. 

 

The moment grabbed a lot of attention on YouTube, where Gray's professionalism was much appreciated. "And he sits up and does his job like a friggin' pro!!! George Gray is the most awesome game show announcer ever! And funny, too!" @EricLimasTPLEra77 wrote. 

Screenshot of a comment on the incident (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)
Screenshot of a comment on the incident (Image source: Price Is Right/YouTube)

But this wasn't the first time that Gray lost his balance on set. Before the treadmill incident, Gray lost his balance and fell into a TV when a contestant attempted to hug him. While it wasn't his fault as the contestant seemingly tackled him, guest model Chrissy Teigen still had to step in to rescue the announcer.

 

Gray isn't the only crew member who has made memorable mistakes on the show. One of the models, Manuela Arbelaez once accidentally revealed the price of a brand new car back in 2015. During the "Five Price Tags" game, the Colombian actress and model was on stage alongside contestant Andrea. The player was trying to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata and after the first guess, Arbelaez accidentally revealed the card with the actual price tag of $21,960, even though the contestant had two more attempts.

The model was instantly embarrassed and Carey had to step in to manage the situation. The host had no choice but to give away the car to Andrea.

 

Later in an interview, the model said she lost her train of thought when she exposed the answer and was afraid she would be fired for the mistake. "It was a brain fart, I just zoned out," Albanez told The Detroit Free Press. However, the producers laughed it off and assured her that she wouldn't be losing her job for the honest mistake.

