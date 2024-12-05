ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved

The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The moment when host Drew Carey (R) told Michael (L) how much he had won (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)
The moment when host Drew Carey (R) told Michael (L) how much he had won (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)

Contestants at gameshows use a mix of luck, knowledge, and skills to win cash among other prizes that they only dream of bagging at once in everyday life. "The Price is Right" is one of the most loved shows on TV, and this is evident from its 60-year-long run. While there's no limit to how much one can dream of winning there, Mike Stouber earned the highest ever reward on "The Price is Right," which was $263,000 in cash and prizes according to NJ.com. But there was a catch: he told the outlet that he was forced to keep his historic win a secret, which wasn't easy at all. 

 

Back in 2019, Stouber was sitting in the audience, wearing a T-shirt that said "Plinko is my cardio," when he was called to participate in the game. He was the fourth person to be called from the audience and won his way onto the stage with the closest bid for a $1,475 diamond tennis bracelet. He then earned the chance to play his favorite game 'Plinko,' in which contestants must guess the prices of small prizes to earn Plinko chips. Since the show's theme was "Big Money Week," the prizes in the game were worth $1 million.

Stouber nailed the guesses for three out of the four prizes to win three chips and went on to play the game with Drew Carey. As he released his first chip, it landed in the $200,000 at the center of the board, winning him $202,000.

 

He then moved on to the Showcase Showdown, the final big-prize segment of the show. Stouber had the option of bidding on either a trip to China and a Toyota, or a trip to Fiji and a Nissan Sentra. He chose the latter and his bid of $27,200 was closest to the actual price of the package.

Screenshot showing Michael Stouber celebrating his win (Image source: YouTube/WKRG)
Screenshot showing Michael Stouber celebrating his win (Image source: Facebook | The Price is Right)

Along with the Showcase package, Stouber received a bonus prize of $29,657, netting him a total of $262,743 in prizes, according to CBS. Carey confirmed that the prize total was the biggest in the 63 years of the show. 

A Task More Challenging Than Winning

For the Freehold resident, winning the largest prize in the show's history was easier than keeping it a secret. As per NJ.com, while the taping of Stouber's win took place in September, the show was scheduled to be aired in October. Hence, he was told that he wouldn't get the money until the episode was broadcast and he couldn't tell people about it either.

 

“It was the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” Stouber told NJ Advance Media. Stouber and his wife, ultimately organized a viewing party of 20 or so friends and family members at their Freehold home, on the day that the episode was aired. Stouber told the publication that he gathered everyone in the room and said “something amazing happened” on his California trip, without giving away any details until they watched the episode. 

 

After the episode was over, Stouber revealed that the winnings were on the way and they’ll plan the trip to Fiji soon. Stouber said while they planned to invest most of the money, he would have preferred to have a Ferrari in his garage. He also planned to splurge a little on a screening room for his basement, but securing his family’s future was the priority.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
4 hours ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
7 hours ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
9 hours ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
21 hours ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
1 day ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
1 day ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
1 day ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
1 day ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
2 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
2 days ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
3 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost loses her balance after finding out value of her family heirloom
The woman revealed that her aunt received the artwork as a gift to thank her for a pillow.
4 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit abruptly.
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
5 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
5 days ago
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
ECONOMY & WORK
Struggling cashier offers free meal to stranger with just $1. Her kindness led to an unexpected reward.
The content creator also started a GoFundMe page for the cashier to raise more money to reward her.
7 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
Nov 27, 2024
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
Nov 27, 2024
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
ECONOMY & WORK
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
Nov 25, 2024
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
Before he joined 'The Price is Right' Carey also played a fictionalized version of himself in a show.
Nov 24, 2024