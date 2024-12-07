Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."

The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.

People might be concerned about getting stalked on social media or in dark alleys in the real world, but no one expects stalkers to be lurking around in crowded supermarkets. Recently, a Walmart shopper, Chloe who goes by @iamchloelauren on TikTok posted a viral storytime video on the platform, in which she described how she was followed in Walmart. In the video, Chloe says that she was shopping at a Walmart store in Tampa, Florida when she suspected that she was being followed. "Y’all know that saying that’s like, 'You never know what to do in a situation until it happens to you?' Well, storytime," she said at the beginning of the video.

Screenshot showing the woman describe her horrific stalking incident in Walmart | (Image Source: TikTok | @iamchlolauren)

She went on to share how she often goes out of her way to shop at this specific Walmart that is a bit further from her house. "It’s always stocked up; the people are nicer," she said. However, one evening things was a bit different. She said that the Walmart was packed when she arrived and as she walked across the aisles, she noticed a man who seemed to be in every section with her.

Woman talking about her horrific stalking incident in Walmart | (Image Source: TikTok | @iamchlolauren)

Chloe says this typically wouldn't have struck her as "weird," but at one point she realized that the man was too close to her. Shocked at this, Chloe turned around and wondered if the man was okay but decided to simply move away to a different aisle. When she reached the produce section, Chloe saw the man again. "I wouldn’t have even maybe paid him any attention had he not been so close to me in one of the aisles," she added.

Then at one point the two even made eye contact which really scared the woman. "He also didn’t have one item in his hand but was in every aisle that I was in," she added. Chloe says the man "hurried and tried to get out his phone real quick" once he realized that she saw him. She again mentioned how she is not somebody who notices these things but he was following her to the extent that she couldn't help but notice him. "But he was like, right there. Every step that I made, he was right there," she said. She soon decided to simply leave and when she was on her way out, she noticed a worker who she recognized from her earlier trips to Walmart and quickly asked him if he could help her. "He was like, ‘Oh, I can walk you out there. Is that OK?'" Chloe says. "I immediately was like, ‘Yes, please, I would love that.'"

She then told the worker the entire incident and he didn't seem to be surprised. She then asked him if he had heard something similar. "Yes, three times in the last two months," he told her. "I’m shaking. I’m like, ‘three times?'" Chloe said before adding, "'Y’all need top-flight security.'"

Reresentational image of a Walmart parking lot | (Image Source: Pexels | Erik Mclean)

The staff member even recognized the man and asked Chloe if he was a black guy wearing black bottoms and a hoodie. This was the exact description of the person who was following her the entire time. "He was probably taking your picture," the worker reportedly said. Many in the comment section thanked Chloe for alerting other women about the stalker. "From a fellow Tampa Bay girlie, thank you for sharing! So sorry this happened to you. Glad you are safe and received help!" @lauralashae wrote. "This is why I carry that thing on me. I’m usually in my own world when shopping but since the shooting at a mall I make sure I keep it on me, if I'm with my hubby he’s licensed to carry & does so," @jessie_n0t_jesse added.

